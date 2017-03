St Louis Winter Classic 2017 (Games and Results) St Louis Winter Classic 2017 Mark Crowther - Monday 20th March 2017

The St Louis Winter Classic took place 11th to 19th March 2017. There were two all-play-all event. The A-Group was won by David Howell alone on 6/9. after a final round win against Ruifeng Li. The B-Group was won by Andrey Baryshpolets on 6.5/9.

Sat 11th Mar 2017 - Sun 19th Mar 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live St Louis Winter Classic A (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpA St Louis Winter Classic B (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games GpB

Leading Final Round 9 Standings: Rk Name Ti FED Rtg 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Pts TPR 1 Howell, David W L GM ENG 2657 ½ 1 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 6.0 2761 2 Fedoseev, Vladimir GM RUS 2658 0 1 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 1 0 5.5 2715 3 Swiercz, Dariusz GM POL 2645 ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 5.5 2717 4 Shankland, Samuel L GM USA 2674 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 0 1 1 5.0 2677 5 Ipatov, Alexander GM TUR 2660 ½ 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 1 0 5.0 2678 6 Zherebukh, Yaroslav GM USA 2614 1 ½ 0 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 5.0 2683 7 Xiong, Jeffery GM USA 2674 1 0 ½ ½ ½ 1 0 ½ 0 4.0 2591 8 Cordova, Emilio GM PER 2655 1 ½ 0 0 ½ 0 1 0 1 4.0 2593 9 Sevian, Samuel GM USA 2579 ½ 1 0 ½ ½ 0 0 0 0 2.5 2478 10 Li, Ruifeng IM USA 2561 0 0 ½ 1 ½ 0 ½ 0 0 2.5 2480 10 players

