Sharjah FIDE Grand Prix 2017 (Games and Results)

Sharjah FIDE Grand Prix 2017

Mark Crowther - Sunday 19th February 2017

The Sharjah FIDE Grand Prix takes place 18th to 27th February 2017.

Players: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Levon Aronian, Hikaru Nakamura, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Ding Liren, Pavel Eljanov, Michael Adams, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk, Li Chao, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Dmitry Jakovenko, Francisco Vallejo Pons, Richard Rapport, Alexander Riazantsev, Saleh Salem, Hou Yifan and Jon-Ludvig Hammer play in this the first of four Grand Prix to decided two Candidates places.

Each Grand Prix is an 18 player 9 round Swiss and players will each appear in three of the four tournaments. Organised by AGON for FIDE.

The remaining players who appear later in the series are: Peter Svidler, Anish Giri, Harikrishna Pentala, Boris Gelfand, Teimour Radjabov and Ernesto Inarkiev.

Sharjah Grand Prix 2017 (Sharjah UAE)
Fri 17th Feb 2017 - Tue 28th Feb 2017

Sharjah Grand Prix 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

Sharjah Grand Prix 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

ChessTempo viewer

Sharjah Grand Prix 2017 Sharjah UAE Fri 17th Feb 2017 - Tue 28th Feb 2017
Leading Round 2 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
11Vachier-Lagrave MaximeFRA27962.00.02.01.0
27Adams MichaelENG27511.50.01.00.0
34Mamedyarov ShakhriyarAZE27661.50.01.00.0
414Rapport RichardHUN26921.00.01.01.0
55Ding LirenCHN27601.00.01.01.0
612Jakovenko DmitryRUS27091.00.00.00.0
18Hammer Jon LudvigNOR26281.00.00.00.0
813Vallejo Pons FranciscoESP27091.00.00.00.0
915Riazantsev AlexanderRUS26711.00.00.00.0
102Aronian LevonARM27851.00.00.00.0
1117Hou YifanCHN26511.00.00.00.0
123Nakamura HikaruUSA27851.00.00.00.0
6Eljanov PavelUKR27591.00.00.00.0
9Grischuk AlexanderRUS27421.00.00.00.0
158Nepomniachtchi IanRUS27491.00.00.00.0
1610Li Chao BCHN27200.50.00.00.0
1711Tomashevsky EvgenyRUS27110.50.00.00.0
1816Salem A.R. SalehUAE26560.00.00.00.0
18 players

