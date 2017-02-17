Sharjah FIDE Grand Prix 2017 (Games and Results) Sharjah FIDE Grand Prix 2017 Mark Crowther - Sunday 19th February 2017

The Sharjah FIDE Grand Prix takes place 18th to 27th February 2017.

Players: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Levon Aronian, Hikaru Nakamura, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Ding Liren, Pavel Eljanov, Michael Adams, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk, Li Chao, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Dmitry Jakovenko, Francisco Vallejo Pons, Richard Rapport, Alexander Riazantsev, Saleh Salem, Hou Yifan and Jon-Ludvig Hammer play in this the first of four Grand Prix to decided two Candidates places.

Each Grand Prix is an 18 player 9 round Swiss and players will each appear in three of the four tournaments. Organised by AGON for FIDE.

The remaining players who appear later in the series are: Peter Svidler, Anish Giri, Harikrishna Pentala, Boris Gelfand, Teimour Radjabov and Ernesto Inarkiev.

Sharjah Grand Prix 2017 (Sharjah UAE)

Fri 17th Feb 2017 - Tue 28th Feb 2017 - Official Site - Results Sharjah Grand Prix 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

