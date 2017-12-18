Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017 (Games and Results)

Mark Crowther - Saturday 23rd December 2017

The Nutcracker Matches of the Generations takes place in Moscow 19th to 24th December 2017. Classical and Rapid matches between youth and experience with men's and women's sections. Kings team: Mamedyarov, Shirov, Gelfand, Rublevsky vs Princes team: Artemiev, Esipenko, Oparin, Yuffa. Queens team: Kovalevskaya, Zaiatz, Grabuzova, Strutinskaia vs Princesses team: , Goltseva, , Maltsevskaya, , Dimitrova, , Solozhenkina.

Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017 (Moscow RUS)
Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Live

Nutcracker Classical 2017 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Classical 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
RkNameRtgPts
1Kings9
1Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar2799 3.5
2Shirov, Alexei2631 2.5
3Gelfand, Boris2697 2.5
4Rublevsky, Sergei2683 0.5
2Princes7
1Artemiev, Vladislav26912.5
2Esipenko, Andrey25642.0
3Oparin, Grigoriy26021.5
4Yuffa, Daniil25221.0
10 teams

Nutcracker Rapid 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Rapid 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 8) Standings:
RkTeamPts
1Princes10
2Kings6
2 teams

Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Classical w Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
RkNameRtgPts
1Queens9.5
1Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina2405 3.5
2Zaiatz, Elena2345 2.5
3Grabuzova, Tatiana2309 2.5
4Strutinskaia, Galina2243 1.0
2Princesses6.5
1Goltseva, Ekaterina22082.5
2Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra22762.0
3Dimitrova, Aleksandra22741.0
4Solozhenkina, Elizaveta22301.0
10 teams

Nutcracker Rapid w 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Nutcracker Rapid w 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 8) Standings:
RkTeamPts
1Princesses9
2Queens7
2 teams

