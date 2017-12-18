Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017 (Games and Results) Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017 Mark Crowther - Saturday 23rd December 2017

The Nutcracker Matches of the Generations takes place in Moscow 19th to 24th December 2017. Classical and Rapid matches between youth and experience with men's and women's sections. Kings team: Mamedyarov, Shirov, Gelfand, Rublevsky vs Princes team: Artemiev, Esipenko, Oparin, Yuffa. Queens team: Kovalevskaya, Zaiatz, Grabuzova, Strutinskaia vs Princesses team: , Goltseva, , Maltsevskaya, , Dimitrova, , Solozhenkina.

Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017 (Moscow RUS)

Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Live Nutcracker Classical 2017 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men Nutcracker Rapid 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games | Live Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women Nutcracker Rapid w 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women | Live Women

Nutcracker Classical 2017 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men

Nutcracker Classical 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017

Leading Final Round 4 Standings: Rk Name Rtg Pts 1 Kings 9 1 Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar 2799 3.5 2 Shirov, Alexei 2631 2.5 3 Gelfand, Boris 2697 2.5 4 Rublevsky, Sergei 2683 0.5 2 Princes 7 1 Artemiev, Vladislav 2691 2.5 2 Esipenko, Andrey 2564 2.0 3 Oparin, Grigoriy 2602 1.5 4 Yuffa, Daniil 2522 1.0 10 teams

Nutcracker Rapid 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

Nutcracker Rapid 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017

Leading Round 4 (of 8) Standings: Rk Team Pts 1 Princes 10 2 Kings 6 2 teams

Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

Nutcracker Classical w Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017

Leading Final Round 4 Standings: Rk Name Rtg Pts 1 Queens 9.5 1 Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina 2405 3.5 2 Zaiatz, Elena 2345 2.5 3 Grabuzova, Tatiana 2309 2.5 4 Strutinskaia, Galina 2243 1.0 2 Princesses 6.5 1 Goltseva, Ekaterina 2208 2.5 2 Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra 2276 2.0 3 Dimitrova, Aleksandra 2274 1.0 4 Solozhenkina, Elizaveta 2230 1.0 10 teams

Nutcracker Rapid w 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women

