Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017 (Games and Results)
Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017
Mark Crowther - Saturday 23rd December 2017
The Nutcracker Matches of the Generations takes place in Moscow 19th to 24th December 2017. Classical and Rapid matches between youth and experience with men's and women's sections. Kings team: Mamedyarov, Shirov, Gelfand, Rublevsky vs Princes team: Artemiev, Esipenko, Oparin, Yuffa. Queens team: Kovalevskaya, Zaiatz, Grabuzova, Strutinskaia vs Princesses team: , Goltseva, , Maltsevskaya, , Dimitrova, , Solozhenkina. Queens team: Kovalevskaya, Zaiatz, Grabuzova, Strutinskaia vs Princesses team: , Goltseva, , Maltsevskaya, , Dimitrova, , Solozhenkina.
Nutcracker Match of the Generations 2017 (Moscow RUS)
Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017 - Official Site - Live
Nutcracker Classical 2017 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61))
Nutcracker Rapid 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm)
Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC:120m:60m:15m+30spm(61))
Nutcracker Rapid w 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC:15m+10spm)
Nutcracker Classical 2017 (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Men
vs
| Nutcracker Classical 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Rtg
|Pts
|1
|Kings
|9
|1
|Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar
|2799
|3.5
|2
|Shirov, Alexei
|2631
|2.5
|3
|Gelfand, Boris
|2697
|2.5
|4
|Rublevsky, Sergei
|2683
|0.5
|2
|Princes
|7
|1
|Artemiev, Vladislav
|2691
|2.5
|2
|Esipenko, Andrey
|2564
|2.0
|3
|Oparin, Grigoriy
|2602
|1.5
|4
|Yuffa, Daniil
|2522
|1.0
|10 teams
Nutcracker Rapid 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
vs
| Nutcracker Rapid 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 8) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Princes
|10
|2
|Kings
|6
|2 teams
Nutcracker Classical w (4 players 4 Rds Schev Team TC: 120m:60m:15m+30spm(61)) - Games in PGN: Games Women
vs
| Nutcracker Classical w Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Final Round 4 Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Rtg
|Pts
|1
|Queens
|9.5
|1
|Kovalevskaya, Ekaterina
|2405
|3.5
|2
|Zaiatz, Elena
|2345
|2.5
|3
|Grabuzova, Tatiana
|2309
|2.5
|4
|Strutinskaia, Galina
|2243
|1.0
|2
|Princesses
|6.5
|1
|Goltseva, Ekaterina
|2208
|2.5
|2
|Maltsevskaya, Aleksandra
|2276
|2.0
|3
|Dimitrova, Aleksandra
|2274
|1.0
|4
|Solozhenkina, Elizaveta
|2230
|1.0
|10 teams
Nutcracker Rapid w 2017 (8 players 8 Rds Schev Team TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games Women
vs
| Nutcracker Rapid w 2017 Moscow RUS Mon 18th Dec 2017 - Sun 24th Dec 2017
Leading Round 4 (of 8) Standings:
|Rk
|Team
|Pts
|1
|Princesses
|9
|2
|Queens
|7
|2 teams
