Montebelluna International Chess Festival 2018 (Games and Results)

Montebelluna International Chess Festival 2018

Mark Crowther - Sunday 14th January 2018

The Montebelluna International Chess Festival took place in Villorba 2nd to 7th January 2018. The main event was the 2nd Vergani Cup with Richard Rapport (2700), Baadur Jobava (2690), Ferenc Berkes (2662) and Anton Korobov (2652) all rated over 2650. It was Rapport with 7/9 who finished half a point clear of the other stars. It wasn't possible to show the games live but a file is becoming available with some annotations by IM Pier Luigi Basso.

2nd Vergani Cup 2018 (Villorba ITA)
Tue 2nd Jan 2018 - Sun 7th Jan 2018 - Official Site - Results

2nd Vergani Cup 2018 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

2nd Vergani Cup 2018 Villorba ITA Tue 2nd Jan 2018 - Sun 7th Jan 2018
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
RkSNoNameTiFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
11Rapport RichardGMHUN27007.045.049.52498
23Berkes FerencGMHUN26626.548.052.02498
32Jobava BaadurGMGEO26906.546.550.52481
44Korobov AntonGMUKR26526.546.550.02509
55Kveinys AloyzasGMLTU25476.044.048.02485
68Raja HarshitIMIND24275.546.549.52511
720Rahul Srivatshav PIND23175.542.546.52394
814Sukandar Irine KharismaIMINA23875.542.044.52419
910Mesaros FlorianIMAUT24065.540.043.02402
1017Blohberger FelixFMAUT23675.539.042.02337
1125Tanriverdi EnesFMTUR22595.533.035.52312
127Iniyan PIMIND24665.040.544.02389
1312Martins David Pires TavaresIMPOR23925.036.038.52338
1431Omeri SilvanITA22215.032.535.52320
159Getz NicolaiIMNOR24235.032.535.52303
1619Sadhwani RaunakFMIND23214.541.044.52364
176Stella AndreaGMITA25114.538.541.52378
1818Klek Hanna MarieWGMGER23574.537.540.52347
1923Rapport JovanaWGMSRB23054.534.537.52323
2015Juhasz ArminIMHUN23724.532.534.52280
2127Barp AlbertoFMITA22524.041.545.52418
2216Hilverda AlexanderGER23704.041.544.52366
2321Bove AlessandroFMITA23104.038.540.52384
2413Can IsikFMTUR23894.037.039.52324
2511Baenziger FabianFMSUI24034.036.539.52332
2629Landi AlbertoFMITA22373.535.539.02376
2730Bettalli FrancescoITA22313.533.535.52302
2822Sapale SaloniWCMIND23083.533.535.52294
2928Loiacono LeonardoITA22433.035.037.52303
3024Bifulco MichelFMITA23023.034.536.52288
3126Orfini Nicolo'ITA22543.033.535.52272
3232Loiacono AntonioITA22173.033.035.52288
3335Vezzani StefanoITA21113.033.035.02318
3436Dudin GlebRUS20733.032.034.02276
3534Dobboletta AlexITA21553.029.031.02250
3633Belli GiorgioFMITA22112.528.030.02251
36 players

