Montebelluna International Chess Festival 2018 (Games and Results) Montebelluna International Chess Festival 2018 Mark Crowther - Sunday 14th January 2018

The Montebelluna International Chess Festival took place in Villorba 2nd to 7th January 2018. The main event was the 2nd Vergani Cup with Richard Rapport (2700), Baadur Jobava (2690), Ferenc Berkes (2662) and Anton Korobov (2652) all rated over 2650. It was Rapport with 7/9 who finished half a point clear of the other stars. It wasn't possible to show the games live but a file is becoming available with some annotations by IM Pier Luigi Basso.

2nd Vergani Cup 2018 (Villorba ITA)

Tue 2nd Jan 2018 - Sun 7th Jan 2018 - Official Site - Results 2nd Vergani Cup 2018 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

2nd Vergani Cup 2018 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer