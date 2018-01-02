Montebelluna International Chess Festival 2018 (Games and Results)
Montebelluna International Chess Festival 2018
Mark Crowther - Sunday 14th January 2018
The Montebelluna International Chess Festival took place in Villorba 2nd to 7th January 2018. The main event was the 2nd Vergani Cup with Richard Rapport (2700), Baadur Jobava (2690), Ferenc Berkes (2662) and Anton Korobov (2652) all rated over 2650. It was Rapport with 7/9 who finished half a point clear of the other stars. It wasn't possible to show the games live but a file is becoming available with some annotations by IM Pier Luigi Basso.
2nd Vergani Cup 2018 (Villorba ITA)
Tue 2nd Jan 2018 - Sun 7th Jan 2018 - Official Site - Results
2nd Vergani Cup 2018 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
| 2nd Vergani Cup 2018 Villorba ITA Tue 2nd Jan 2018 - Sun 7th Jan 2018
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|1
|Rapport Richard
|GM
|HUN
|2700
|7.0
|45.0
|49.5
|2498
|2
|3
|Berkes Ferenc
|GM
|HUN
|2662
|6.5
|48.0
|52.0
|2498
|3
|2
|Jobava Baadur
|GM
|GEO
|2690
|6.5
|46.5
|50.5
|2481
|4
|4
|Korobov Anton
|GM
|UKR
|2652
|6.5
|46.5
|50.0
|2509
|5
|5
|Kveinys Aloyzas
|GM
|LTU
|2547
|6.0
|44.0
|48.0
|2485
|6
|8
|Raja Harshit
|IM
|IND
|2427
|5.5
|46.5
|49.5
|2511
|7
|20
|Rahul Srivatshav P
|IND
|2317
|5.5
|42.5
|46.5
|2394
|8
|14
|Sukandar Irine Kharisma
|IM
|INA
|2387
|5.5
|42.0
|44.5
|2419
|9
|10
|Mesaros Florian
|IM
|AUT
|2406
|5.5
|40.0
|43.0
|2402
|10
|17
|Blohberger Felix
|FM
|AUT
|2367
|5.5
|39.0
|42.0
|2337
|11
|25
|Tanriverdi Enes
|FM
|TUR
|2259
|5.5
|33.0
|35.5
|2312
|12
|7
|Iniyan P
|IM
|IND
|2466
|5.0
|40.5
|44.0
|2389
|13
|12
|Martins David Pires Tavares
|IM
|POR
|2392
|5.0
|36.0
|38.5
|2338
|14
|31
|Omeri Silvan
|ITA
|2221
|5.0
|32.5
|35.5
|2320
|15
|9
|Getz Nicolai
|IM
|NOR
|2423
|5.0
|32.5
|35.5
|2303
|16
|19
|Sadhwani Raunak
|FM
|IND
|2321
|4.5
|41.0
|44.5
|2364
|17
|6
|Stella Andrea
|GM
|ITA
|2511
|4.5
|38.5
|41.5
|2378
|18
|18
|Klek Hanna Marie
|WGM
|GER
|2357
|4.5
|37.5
|40.5
|2347
|19
|23
|Rapport Jovana
|WGM
|SRB
|2305
|4.5
|34.5
|37.5
|2323
|20
|15
|Juhasz Armin
|IM
|HUN
|2372
|4.5
|32.5
|34.5
|2280
|21
|27
|Barp Alberto
|FM
|ITA
|2252
|4.0
|41.5
|45.5
|2418
|22
|16
|Hilverda Alexander
|GER
|2370
|4.0
|41.5
|44.5
|2366
|23
|21
|Bove Alessandro
|FM
|ITA
|2310
|4.0
|38.5
|40.5
|2384
|24
|13
|Can Isik
|FM
|TUR
|2389
|4.0
|37.0
|39.5
|2324
|25
|11
|Baenziger Fabian
|FM
|SUI
|2403
|4.0
|36.5
|39.5
|2332
|26
|29
|Landi Alberto
|FM
|ITA
|2237
|3.5
|35.5
|39.0
|2376
|27
|30
|Bettalli Francesco
|ITA
|2231
|3.5
|33.5
|35.5
|2302
|28
|22
|Sapale Saloni
|WCM
|IND
|2308
|3.5
|33.5
|35.5
|2294
|29
|28
|Loiacono Leonardo
|ITA
|2243
|3.0
|35.0
|37.5
|2303
|30
|24
|Bifulco Michel
|FM
|ITA
|2302
|3.0
|34.5
|36.5
|2288
|31
|26
|Orfini Nicolo'
|ITA
|2254
|3.0
|33.5
|35.5
|2272
|32
|32
|Loiacono Antonio
|ITA
|2217
|3.0
|33.0
|35.5
|2288
|33
|35
|Vezzani Stefano
|ITA
|2111
|3.0
|33.0
|35.0
|2318
|34
|36
|Dudin Gleb
|RUS
|2073
|3.0
|32.0
|34.0
|2276
|35
|34
|Dobboletta Alex
|ITA
|2155
|3.0
|29.0
|31.0
|2250
|36
|33
|Belli Giorgio
|FM
|ITA
|2211
|2.5
|28.0
|30.0
|2251
|36 players
