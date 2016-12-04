Israel Championships 2016 (Games and Results) Israel Championships 2016 Mark Crowther - Tuesday 13th December 2016

The Israel Championships took place 5th to 12th December 2016. Tamir Nabaty edged out Omer Reshef, Avital Boruchovsky and Michael Roiz on tie-break after all scored 6/9. Michal Lahav won the women's event with 8.5/9. There were problems during the transmission of round 8 and a few of the games from that round are still incomplete.

Israel Championships 2016 (Tiberias ISR)

Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016 - Official Site - Results - Live ch-ISR 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games ch-ISR w 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

ch-ISR 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

ch-ISR 2016 Tiberias ISR Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016

Leading Final Round 9 Standings: Rk SNo Name FED Rtg TB1 TB2 TB3 1 1 Nabaty Tamir ISR 2649 6.0 42.5 4.0 2 14 Reshef Omer ISR 2435 6.0 42.0 4.0 3 7 Boruchovsky Avital ISR 2530 6.0 42.0 3.0 4 3 Roiz Michael ISR 2608 6.0 41.0 3.0 5 5 Baron Tal ISR 2536 5.5 41.5 3.0 6 6 Dvoirys Semen I. ISR 2534 5.5 40.5 4.0 7 4 Golod Vitali ISR 2549 5.5 39.0 3.0 8 2 Postny Evgeny ISR 2620 5.0 44.0 2.0 9 8 Mikhalevski Victor ISR 2503 5.0 43.5 2.0 10 10 Kobo Ori ISR 2480 5.0 42.0 3.0 11 19 Shachar Ehud ISR 2356 5.0 40.5 3.0 12 11 Steinberg Nitzan ISR 2476 5.0 37.5 3.0 13 17 Bakalchuk Johnatan ISR 2389 5.0 35.5 4.0 14 12 Givon Asaf ISR 2471 4.5 44.5 2.0 15 22 Drori Saar ISR 2318 4.5 43.0 3.0 16 9 Soffer Ram ISR 2488 4.5 39.0 1.0 17 18 Birnboim Nathan ISR 2365 4.5 35.0 3.0 18 16 Mindlin Alon ISR 2428 4.5 34.0 3.0 19 13 Gruenfeld Yehuda ISR 2436 4.5 32.5 2.0 20 20 Kraus Ohad ISR 2340 4.5 31.0 3.0 21 24 Chernomordik Pavel ISR 2254 4.0 36.5 2.0 22 15 Zanan Evgeny ISR 2434 4.0 36.0 2.0 23 28 Parkhov Yair ISR 2207 4.0 31.5 1.0 24 21 Aharon Ofir ISR 2339 4.0 31.0 3.0 25 26 Gamayev Oleg ISR 2238 3.5 36.0 2.0 26 30 Gershkowich David ISR 2191 3.5 35.0 2.0 27 29 Frenkel Ran ISR 2201 3.0 34.0 2.0 28 25 Lovin Boris ISR 2254 3.0 33.0 1.0 29 23 Taichman Ori ISR 2291 2.0 32.0 0.0 30 27 Kraus Yair ISR 2218 1.0 32.0 0.0 30 players

ch-ISR w 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

vs

ChessTempo viewer