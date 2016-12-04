Israel Championships 2016 (Games and Results)
Israel Championships 2016
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 13th December 2016
The Israel Championships took place 5th to 12th December 2016. Tamir Nabaty edged out Omer Reshef, Avital Boruchovsky and Michael Roiz on tie-break after all scored 6/9. Michal Lahav won the women's event with 8.5/9. There were problems during the transmission of round 8 and a few of the games from that round are still incomplete.
Israel Championships 2016 (Tiberias ISR)
Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016 - Official Site - Results - Live
ch-ISR 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
ch-ISR w 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women
ch-ISR 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| ch-ISR 2016 Tiberias ISR Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|1
|Nabaty Tamir
|ISR
|2649
|6.0
|42.5
|4.0
|2
|14
|Reshef Omer
|ISR
|2435
|6.0
|42.0
|4.0
|3
|7
|Boruchovsky Avital
|ISR
|2530
|6.0
|42.0
|3.0
|4
|3
|Roiz Michael
|ISR
|2608
|6.0
|41.0
|3.0
|5
|5
|Baron Tal
|ISR
|2536
|5.5
|41.5
|3.0
|6
|6
|Dvoirys Semen I.
|ISR
|2534
|5.5
|40.5
|4.0
|7
|4
|Golod Vitali
|ISR
|2549
|5.5
|39.0
|3.0
|8
|2
|Postny Evgeny
|ISR
|2620
|5.0
|44.0
|2.0
|9
|8
|Mikhalevski Victor
|ISR
|2503
|5.0
|43.5
|2.0
|10
|10
|Kobo Ori
|ISR
|2480
|5.0
|42.0
|3.0
|11
|19
|Shachar Ehud
|ISR
|2356
|5.0
|40.5
|3.0
|12
|11
|Steinberg Nitzan
|ISR
|2476
|5.0
|37.5
|3.0
|13
|17
|Bakalchuk Johnatan
|ISR
|2389
|5.0
|35.5
|4.0
|14
|12
|Givon Asaf
|ISR
|2471
|4.5
|44.5
|2.0
|15
|22
|Drori Saar
|ISR
|2318
|4.5
|43.0
|3.0
|16
|9
|Soffer Ram
|ISR
|2488
|4.5
|39.0
|1.0
|17
|18
|Birnboim Nathan
|ISR
|2365
|4.5
|35.0
|3.0
|18
|16
|Mindlin Alon
|ISR
|2428
|4.5
|34.0
|3.0
|19
|13
|Gruenfeld Yehuda
|ISR
|2436
|4.5
|32.5
|2.0
|20
|20
|Kraus Ohad
|ISR
|2340
|4.5
|31.0
|3.0
|21
|24
|Chernomordik Pavel
|ISR
|2254
|4.0
|36.5
|2.0
|22
|15
|Zanan Evgeny
|ISR
|2434
|4.0
|36.0
|2.0
|23
|28
|Parkhov Yair
|ISR
|2207
|4.0
|31.5
|1.0
|24
|21
|Aharon Ofir
|ISR
|2339
|4.0
|31.0
|3.0
|25
|26
|Gamayev Oleg
|ISR
|2238
|3.5
|36.0
|2.0
|26
|30
|Gershkowich David
|ISR
|2191
|3.5
|35.0
|2.0
|27
|29
|Frenkel Ran
|ISR
|2201
|3.0
|34.0
|2.0
|28
|25
|Lovin Boris
|ISR
|2254
|3.0
|33.0
|1.0
|29
|23
|Taichman Ori
|ISR
|2291
|2.0
|32.0
|0.0
|30
|27
|Kraus Yair
|ISR
|2218
|1.0
|32.0
|0.0
|30 players
ch-ISR w 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| ch-ISR w 2016 Tiberias ISR Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|Rtg
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|2
|Lahav Michal
|2178
|8.5
|42.0
|8.0
|2
|5
|Altshul Limor
|2022
|8.0
|42.5
|8.0
|3
|8
|Federovski Adi
|1947
|6.0
|44.0
|5.0
|4
|10
|Vardi Shlomit
|1926
|5.5
|45.0
|4.0
|5
|1
|Gutmakher Olga
|2247
|5.0
|44.0
|5.0
|6
|4
|Len Irina
|2140
|4.5
|45.0
|4.0
|7
|12
|Brusilovski Lena
|1851
|4.5
|43.0
|4.0
|8
|3
|Nesterovskaya Anzhelika
|2173
|4.5
|40.5
|4.0
|9
|11
|Ovechkin Lilia
|1857
|4.5
|38.5
|2.0
|10
|7
|Reprun Nadejda
|1959
|4.5
|36.5
|3.0
|11
|6
|Haitovich Avital
|1979
|4.0
|39.5
|4.0
|12
|9
|Dotan Valeria
|1928
|4.0
|36.0
|3.0
|13
|13
|Levitan Ronit
|1712
|4.0
|31.5
|3.0
|14
|18
|Gitin Yuliya
|0
|3.5
|32.0
|3.0
|15
|17
|Zach Asif
|1632
|3.5
|31.5
|3.0
|16
|16
|Katkov Michelle
|1652
|2.5
|30.0
|2.0
|17
|14
|Levi Shoval
|1688
|2.0
|32.5
|0.0
|18
|15
|Bejashvili Irma
|1656
|1.0
|29.0
|0.0
|18 players
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.