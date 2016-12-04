Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

Israel Championships 2016 (Games and Results)

Israel Championships 2016

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 13th December 2016

The Israel Championships took place 5th to 12th December 2016. Tamir Nabaty edged out Omer Reshef, Avital Boruchovsky and Michael Roiz on tie-break after all scored 6/9. Michal Lahav won the women's event with 8.5/9. There were problems during the transmission of round 8 and a few of the games from that round are still incomplete.

Israel Championships 2016 (Tiberias ISR)
Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016 - Official Site - Results - Live

ch-ISR 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1))

ch-ISR w 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

ch-ISR 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1))

ch-ISR 2016 Tiberias ISR Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgTB1TB2TB3
11Nabaty TamirISR26496.042.54.0
214Reshef OmerISR24356.042.04.0
37Boruchovsky AvitalISR25306.042.03.0
43Roiz MichaelISR26086.041.03.0
55Baron TalISR25365.541.53.0
66Dvoirys Semen I.ISR25345.540.54.0
74Golod VitaliISR25495.539.03.0
82Postny EvgenyISR26205.044.02.0
98Mikhalevski VictorISR25035.043.52.0
1010Kobo OriISR24805.042.03.0
1119Shachar EhudISR23565.040.53.0
1211Steinberg NitzanISR24765.037.53.0
1317Bakalchuk JohnatanISR23895.035.54.0
1412Givon AsafISR24714.544.52.0
1522Drori SaarISR23184.543.03.0
169Soffer RamISR24884.539.01.0
1718Birnboim NathanISR23654.535.03.0
1816Mindlin AlonISR24284.534.03.0
1913Gruenfeld YehudaISR24364.532.52.0
2020Kraus OhadISR23404.531.03.0
2124Chernomordik PavelISR22544.036.52.0
2215Zanan EvgenyISR24344.036.02.0
2328Parkhov YairISR22074.031.51.0
2421Aharon OfirISR23394.031.03.0
2526Gamayev OlegISR22383.536.02.0
2630Gershkowich DavidISR21913.535.02.0
2729Frenkel RanISR22013.034.02.0
2825Lovin BorisISR22543.033.01.0
2923Taichman OriISR22912.032.00.0
3027Kraus YairISR22181.032.00.0
30 players

ch-ISR w 2016 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games Women

ch-ISR w 2016 Tiberias ISR Sun 4th Dec 2016 - Mon 12th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
RkSNoNameRtgTB1TB2TB3
12Lahav Michal21788.542.08.0
25Altshul Limor20228.042.58.0
38Federovski Adi19476.044.05.0
410Vardi Shlomit19265.545.04.0
51Gutmakher Olga22475.044.05.0
64Len Irina21404.545.04.0
712Brusilovski Lena18514.543.04.0
83Nesterovskaya Anzhelika21734.540.54.0
911Ovechkin Lilia18574.538.52.0
107Reprun Nadejda19594.536.53.0
116Haitovich Avital19794.039.54.0
129Dotan Valeria19284.036.03.0
1313Levitan Ronit17124.031.53.0
1418Gitin Yuliya03.532.03.0
1517Zach Asif16323.531.53.0
1616Katkov Michelle16522.530.02.0
1714Levi Shoval16882.032.50.0
1815Bejashvili Irma16561.029.00.0
18 players

