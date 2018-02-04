Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match 2018 (Games and Results)
Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match 2018
Mark Crowther - Monday 5th February 2018
Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match game 4. Photo © | http://video.sina.com.cn/l/pl/sportstv/1722125.html
The China-Russia Chess Champion match takes place in Harbin, China 5th-6th February 2018. Hou Yifan plays Anatoly Karpov in a 6 game rapid match.
Hou vs Karpov Rapid Match 2018 (Harbin CHN)
Sun 4th Feb 2018 - Wed 7th Feb 2018 - Official Site - Live
Hou vs Karpov Match 2018 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
Hou vs Karpov Match 2018 Harbin CHN Sun 4th Feb 2018 - Wed 7th Feb 2018
Leading Round 4 (of 6) Standings:
|Rk
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Pts
|1
|Karpov, Anatoly
|GM
|RUS
|2623
|1
|1
|0
|=
|2.5
|2
|Hou, Yifan
|GM
|CHN
|2654
|0
|0
|1
|=
|1.5
|2 players
