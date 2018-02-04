Chess24 Jan Gustafsson on Alpha Zero

Home » Chess News » Events » Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match 2018

Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match 2018 (Games and Results)

Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match 2018

Mark Crowther - Monday 5th February 2018

Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match game 4. Photo ©

Hou Yifan vs Karpov Rapid Match game 4. Photo © | http://video.sina.com.cn/l/pl/sportstv/1722125.html

The China-Russia Chess Champion match takes place in Harbin, China 5th-6th February 2018. Hou Yifan plays Anatoly Karpov in a 6 game rapid match.

Hou vs Karpov Rapid Match 2018 (Harbin CHN)
Sun 4th Feb 2018 - Wed 7th Feb 2018 - Official Site - Live

Hou vs Karpov Match 2018 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Games

Hou vs Karpov Match 2018 (2 players 6 Rds Match Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

Hou vs Karpov Match 2018 Harbin CHN Sun 4th Feb 2018 - Wed 7th Feb 2018
Leading Round 4 (of 6) Standings:
RkNameTiFEDRtg123456Pts
1Karpov, AnatolyGMRUS2623110=2.5
2Hou, YifanGMCHN2654001=1.5
2 players

New in Chess Magazine 2018 issue 1

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Pro-League

American Chess Magazine 5

ChessBase Ad 1 Video

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

Read about issue 1200.

TWIC 1212 29th January 2018 - 3468 games

Read TWIC 1212

Download TWIC 1212 PGN

Download TWIC 1212 ChessBase

.