Geneva FIDE Grand Prix 2017 (Games and Results)
Geneva FIDE Grand Prix 2017
Mark Crowther - Wednesday 5th July 2017
The Geneva FIDE Grand Prix takes place 6th to 16th July 2017. Players: Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Harikrishna Pentala, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Pavel Eljanov, Michael Adams, Peter Svidler, Alexander Grischuk, Ernesto Inarkiev, Boris Gelfand, Li Chao, Teimour Radjabov, Dmitry Jakovenko, Salem Saleh, Hou Yifan, Alexander Riazantsev and Richard Rapport. I will round up the games each day after the round finishes.
Geneva Grand Prix 2017 (Geneva SUI)
Wed 5th Jul 2017 - Sun 16th Jul 2017 - Official Site - Results
Geneva Grand Prix 2017 (24 players 9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
vs
| Geneva Grand Prix 2017 Geneva SUI Wed 5th Jul 2017 - Sun 16th Jul 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|7
|Eljanov Pavel
|UKR
|2739
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|8
|Harikrishna Pentala
|IND
|2737
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|9
|Adams Michael
|ENG
|2736
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|12
|Radjabov Teimour
|AZE
|2724
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|5
|1
|Aronian Levon
|ARM
|2809
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|2
|Mamedyarov Shakhriyar
|AZE
|2800
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|4
|Grischuk Alexander
|RUS
|2761
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|5
|Svidler Peter
|RUS
|2749
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|6
|Nepomniachtchi Ian
|RUS
|2742
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|10
|Li Chao B
|CHN
|2735
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|11
|Gelfand Boris
|ISR
|2728
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|13
|Inarkiev Ernesto
|RUS
|2707
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|14
|Jakovenko Dmitry
|RUS
|2703
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|15
|Rapport Richard
|HUN
|2694
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|15
|3
|Giri Anish
|NED
|2775
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|16
|Hou Yifan
|CHN
|2666
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|17
|Riazantsev Alexander
|RUS
|2654
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|18
|Salem A.R. Saleh
|UAE
|2638
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|18 players
