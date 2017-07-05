Chess24 Jan London

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 5th July 2017

The Geneva FIDE Grand Prix takes place 6th to 16th July 2017. Players: Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Harikrishna Pentala, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Pavel Eljanov, Michael Adams, Peter Svidler, Alexander Grischuk, Ernesto Inarkiev, Boris Gelfand, Li Chao, Teimour Radjabov, Dmitry Jakovenko, Salem Saleh, Hou Yifan, Alexander Riazantsev and Richard Rapport. I will round up the games each day after the round finishes.

Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
17Eljanov PavelUKR27391.00.00.00.00
8Harikrishna PentalaIND27371.00.00.00.00
9Adams MichaelENG27361.00.00.00.00
12Radjabov TeimourAZE27241.00.00.00.00
51Aronian LevonARM28090.50.50.00.25
2Mamedyarov ShakhriyarAZE28000.50.50.00.25
4Grischuk AlexanderRUS27610.50.50.00.25
5Svidler PeterRUS27490.50.50.00.25
6Nepomniachtchi IanRUS27420.50.50.00.25
10Li Chao BCHN27350.50.50.00.25
11Gelfand BorisISR27280.50.50.00.25
13Inarkiev ErnestoRUS27070.50.50.00.25
14Jakovenko DmitryRUS27030.50.50.00.25
15Rapport RichardHUN26940.50.50.00.25
153Giri AnishNED27750.01.00.00.00
16Hou YifanCHN26660.01.00.00.00
17Riazantsev AlexanderRUS26540.01.00.00.00
18Salem A.R. SalehUAE26380.01.00.00.00
18 players

