Chess24 Jan Gustafsson on Alpha Zero

Home » Chess News » Events » Fischer Random 2018

Fischer Random 2018 (Games and Results)

Fischer Random 2018

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 6th February 2018

Fischer Random 2018. Photo ©

Fischer Random 2018. Photo © | http://www.frchess.com/

The Fischer Random chess match between Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura takes place in Baerum, Norway 9th to 13th February 2018. This is a variant of chess where one of 960 starting positions is used rather than the standard one. Castling Kingside and Queenside is always possible but can lead to some very large leaps by the king. Four pairs of rapid games from the same starting position will be played for four days, then on the final day there will be four pairs of blitz games.

Fischer Random 2018 (Baerum NOR)
Fri 9th Feb 2018 - Tue 13th Feb 2018 - Official Site

Fischer Random Rapid 2018 (2 players 8 Rds Match Indiv TC:45m+15spm)

Fischer Random blitz 2018 (2 players 8 Rds Match Indiv TC:10m+5spm)

Fischer Random Rapid 2018 (2 players 8 Rds Match Indiv TC: 45m+15spm)

Fischer Random blitz 2018 (2 players 8 Rds Match Indiv TC: 10m+5spm)

New in Chess Magazine 2018 issue 1

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase Ad 2 Tactics

American Chess Magazine 5

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

Read about issue 1200.

TWIC 1213 5th February 2018 - 4486 games

Read TWIC 1213

Download TWIC 1213 PGN

Download TWIC 1213 ChessBase

.