Mark Crowther - Tuesday 6th February 2018
The Fischer Random chess match between Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura takes place in Baerum, Norway 9th to 13th February 2018. This is a variant of chess where one of 960 starting positions is used rather than the standard one. Castling Kingside and Queenside is always possible but can lead to some very large leaps by the king. Four pairs of rapid games from the same starting position will be played for four days, then on the final day there will be four pairs of blitz games.
