FIDE Women's World Chess Championship 2017 (Games and Results)

FIDE Women's World Chess Championship 2017

Mark Crowther - Friday 10th February 2017

The FIDE Women's World Chess Championship takes place in Tehran 11th February to 4th March 2017. This event is being held in a knockout format and defending champion (winning via a match) Hou Yifan will not be playing. Top seeds are Wenjun Yu, Anna Muzychuk, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Dronavalli Harika etc,

Women's World Championship KO 2017 (Tehran IRI)
Fri 10th Feb 2017 - Sat 4th Mar 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

WCh Women 2017 (64 players 6 Rds KO Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games | Live

WCh Women 2017 (64 players 6 Rds KO Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

