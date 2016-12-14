Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 (Games and Results)

European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016

Mark Crowther - Sunday 18th December 2016

The European Rapid and Blitz Championships took place 15th to 17th December 2016. Alexander Riazantsev won the rapid event on tie-break from Maxim Matlakov after both scored 9.5/11. Dmitry Andreikin dominated the blitz scoring 22/26 a point and a half clear of Rauf Mamedov.

European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 (Tallinn EST)
European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 (Tallinn EST)
Wed 14th Dec 2016 - Sun 18th Dec 2016

European Rapid 2016 (11 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

European Blitz 2016 (22 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Blitz

European Rapid 2016 (11 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

European Rapid 2016 Tallinn EST Wed 14th Dec 2016 - Sun 18th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
114Riazantsev AlexanderRUS26719.50.074.580.5
218Matlakov MaximRUS26629.50.073.579.5
315Mamedov RaufAZE26709.02.079.585.5
45Onischuk VladimirUKR27209.00.077.583.0
54Wojtaszek RadoslawPOL27219.00.076.581.0
635Anton Guijarro DavidESP26058.50.080.085.0
719Shirov AlexeiLAT26628.50.078.083.5
87Ponomariov RuslanUKR27028.50.077.583.0
99Leko PeterHUN26928.50.077.582.5
103Zhigalko SergeiBLR27288.50.076.581.5
1117Alekseev EvgenyRUS26638.50.075.580.5
1237Kobalia MikhailRUS26048.50.075.080.0
1330Potkin VladimirRUS26218.50.074.580.5
148Kovalenko IgorLAT26988.50.074.579.5
1523Bartel MateuszPOL26468.50.071.577.5
1620Motylev AlexanderRUS26618.50.071.076.0
1722Vitiugov NikitaRUS26488.50.070.075.0
1828Ponkratov PavelRUS26238.00.077.082.0
191Andreikin DmitryRUS27598.00.076.082.5
2024Fridman DanielGER26398.00.075.081.0
2112Naiditsch ArkadijAZE26728.00.075.080.5
2231Grandelius NilsSWE26188.00.074.580.0
2329Piorun KacperPOL26218.00.074.080.0
2439Novikov StanislavRUS25928.00.073.580.0
2542Tregubov Pavel V.RUS25768.00.072.077.5
266Movsesian SergeiARM27178.00.071.577.5
27124Kazakovskiy ValeriyBLR23088.00.071.577.0
2845Ruck RobertHUN25718.00.071.076.5
2911Bortnyk OlexandrUKR26788.00.071.075.0
3033Zvjaginsev VadimRUS26158.00.070.075.5
3127Huzman AlexanderISR26278.00.070.074.5
3249Jovanovic ZoranCRO25608.00.069.573.5
3325Turov MaximRUS26328.00.069.074.0
3481Luch MichalPOL24458.00.067.072.5
3582Pustovoitova DariaRUS24448.00.067.071.0
3658Stocek JiriCZE25398.00.066.572.0
3751Kosteniuk AlexandraRUS25538.00.065.069.0
3826Rakhmanov AleksandrRUS26307.50.075.580.5
34Andriasian ZavenARM26117.50.075.580.5
4052Meskovs NikitaLAT25527.50.075.081.0
4167Kanep MeelisEST24867.50.075.080.5
4270Zakhartsov VladimirRUS24807.50.075.080.5
4310Vallejo Pons FranciscoESP26857.50.074.580.0
4416Najer EvgeniyRUS26677.50.073.578.5
4553Plat VojtechCZE25527.50.073.578.0
4699Lobanov SergeiRUS23797.50.073.578.0
4721Halkias SteliosGRE26527.50.073.078.0
4873Ladva OttomarEST24657.50.072.577.5
4947Jussupow ArturGER25637.50.072.577.5
5046Agrest EvgenijSWE25637.50.071.577.0
550 players

European Blitz 2016 (22 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Blitz

vs

ChessTempo viewer

European Blitz 2016 Tallinn EST Wed 14th Dec 2016 - Sun 18th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 26 Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
17Andreikin DmitryRUS271922.00.0439.5454.0
21Mamedov RaufAZE277020.50.0449.0462.0
38Zhigalko SergeiBLR269919.50.0416.5430.0
412Matlakov MaximRUS266819.50.0408.5421.0
59Leko PeterHUN269719.00.0443.5458.0
66Andriasian ZavenARM272019.00.0423.0436.0
74Bortnyk OlexandrUKR274119.00.0418.5431.0
839Bologan VictorMDA258419.00.0416.5428.0
92Navara DavidCZE275419.00.0408.0421.0
1034Anton Guijarro DavidESP260019.00.0403.0415.0
1110Vitiugov NikitaRUS268218.50.0426.0440.0
1238Jovanovic ZoranCRO258518.50.0420.5434.0
1314Wojtaszek RadoslawPOL266618.50.0420.0433.0
1421Vallejo Pons FranciscoESP264818.00.0427.0439.0
1513Kovalenko IgorLAT266718.00.0421.5436.0
1618Ponkratov PavelRUS265718.00.0421.5434.0
1733Grandelius NilsSWE260218.00.0407.0421.0
185Onischuk VladimirUKR274018.00.0401.5414.0
1931Jankovic AlojzijeCRO260618.00.0399.0412.0
2046Huzman AlexanderISR256318.00.0394.0406.5
2151Zelbel PatrickGER253918.00.0390.0403.0
2252Sychev KlementyRUS253517.50.0420.5432.0
2335Plat VojtechCZE260017.50.0418.5433.0
2419Munoz MiguelESP265117.50.0409.0421.0
2526Pavlidis AntoniosGRE261917.50.0406.0418.0
2645Bartel MateuszPOL256917.50.0400.5413.0
2743Kulaots KaidoEST257217.50.0394.0407.0
2823Naiditsch ArkadijAZE264717.50.0393.5407.0
2990Brodowski PiotrPOL239617.50.0392.0403.0
303Ponomariov RuslanUKR274317.00.0426.5440.0
3117Movsesian SergeiARM265817.00.0421.0434.0
3215Saric IvanCRO266417.00.0420.5433.0
3320Kozul ZdenkoCRO264917.00.0416.5431.0
3416Alekseev EvgenyRUS266217.00.0412.0425.0
3537Chigaev MaksimRUS258917.00.0412.0423.0
3644Ruck RobertHUN257117.00.0407.5420.0
3760Castellanos Rodriguez RenierESP249517.00.0405.5417.0
3870Zorko JureSLO247217.00.0403.5414.0
3971Ladva OttomarEST246817.00.0402.0415.0
4022Cvitan OgnjenCRO264717.00.0398.0411.0
4194Pohjala HenriFIN237517.00.0392.0405.0
4280Lobanov SergeiRUS241017.00.0388.0401.0
4330Turov MaximRUS260817.00.0384.5397.0
4473Kazakovskiy ValeriyBLR244017.00.0383.5396.0
4556Ionov SergeyRUS252117.00.0380.5393.0
4611Riazantsev AlexanderRUS267816.50.0418.5431.0
4727Dzhumagaliev YanRUS261316.50.0408.0420.5
4842Piorun KacperPOL257716.50.0393.5406.0
4964Sarana AlexeyRUS248816.50.0392.5404.0
5078Maier ChristianGER242016.50.0391.0403.5
510 players

.