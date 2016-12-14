European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 (Games and Results)
European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016
Mark Crowther - Sunday 18th December 2016
The European Rapid and Blitz Championships took place 15th to 17th December 2016. Alexander Riazantsev won the rapid event on tie-break from Maxim Matlakov after both scored 9.5/11. Dmitry Andreikin dominated the blitz scoring 22/26 a point and a half clear of Rauf Mamedov.
European Rapid and Blitz Championships 2016 (Tallinn EST)
Wed 14th Dec 2016 - Sun 18th Dec 2016 - Official Site - Results - Live
European Rapid 2016 (11 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
European Blitz 2016 (22 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Blitz
European Rapid 2016 (11 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm) - Games in PGN: Rapid Games
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| European Rapid 2016 Tallinn EST Wed 14th Dec 2016 - Sun 18th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 11 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|14
|Riazantsev Alexander
|RUS
|2671
|9.5
|0.0
|74.5
|80.5
|2
|18
|Matlakov Maxim
|RUS
|2662
|9.5
|0.0
|73.5
|79.5
|3
|15
|Mamedov Rauf
|AZE
|2670
|9.0
|2.0
|79.5
|85.5
|4
|5
|Onischuk Vladimir
|UKR
|2720
|9.0
|0.0
|77.5
|83.0
|5
|4
|Wojtaszek Radoslaw
|POL
|2721
|9.0
|0.0
|76.5
|81.0
|6
|35
|Anton Guijarro David
|ESP
|2605
|8.5
|0.0
|80.0
|85.0
|7
|19
|Shirov Alexei
|LAT
|2662
|8.5
|0.0
|78.0
|83.5
|8
|7
|Ponomariov Ruslan
|UKR
|2702
|8.5
|0.0
|77.5
|83.0
|9
|9
|Leko Peter
|HUN
|2692
|8.5
|0.0
|77.5
|82.5
|10
|3
|Zhigalko Sergei
|BLR
|2728
|8.5
|0.0
|76.5
|81.5
|11
|17
|Alekseev Evgeny
|RUS
|2663
|8.5
|0.0
|75.5
|80.5
|12
|37
|Kobalia Mikhail
|RUS
|2604
|8.5
|0.0
|75.0
|80.0
|13
|30
|Potkin Vladimir
|RUS
|2621
|8.5
|0.0
|74.5
|80.5
|14
|8
|Kovalenko Igor
|LAT
|2698
|8.5
|0.0
|74.5
|79.5
|15
|23
|Bartel Mateusz
|POL
|2646
|8.5
|0.0
|71.5
|77.5
|16
|20
|Motylev Alexander
|RUS
|2661
|8.5
|0.0
|71.0
|76.0
|17
|22
|Vitiugov Nikita
|RUS
|2648
|8.5
|0.0
|70.0
|75.0
|18
|28
|Ponkratov Pavel
|RUS
|2623
|8.0
|0.0
|77.0
|82.0
|19
|1
|Andreikin Dmitry
|RUS
|2759
|8.0
|0.0
|76.0
|82.5
|20
|24
|Fridman Daniel
|GER
|2639
|8.0
|0.0
|75.0
|81.0
|21
|12
|Naiditsch Arkadij
|AZE
|2672
|8.0
|0.0
|75.0
|80.5
|22
|31
|Grandelius Nils
|SWE
|2618
|8.0
|0.0
|74.5
|80.0
|23
|29
|Piorun Kacper
|POL
|2621
|8.0
|0.0
|74.0
|80.0
|24
|39
|Novikov Stanislav
|RUS
|2592
|8.0
|0.0
|73.5
|80.0
|25
|42
|Tregubov Pavel V.
|RUS
|2576
|8.0
|0.0
|72.0
|77.5
|26
|6
|Movsesian Sergei
|ARM
|2717
|8.0
|0.0
|71.5
|77.5
|27
|124
|Kazakovskiy Valeriy
|BLR
|2308
|8.0
|0.0
|71.5
|77.0
|28
|45
|Ruck Robert
|HUN
|2571
|8.0
|0.0
|71.0
|76.5
|29
|11
|Bortnyk Olexandr
|UKR
|2678
|8.0
|0.0
|71.0
|75.0
|30
|33
|Zvjaginsev Vadim
|RUS
|2615
|8.0
|0.0
|70.0
|75.5
|31
|27
|Huzman Alexander
|ISR
|2627
|8.0
|0.0
|70.0
|74.5
|32
|49
|Jovanovic Zoran
|CRO
|2560
|8.0
|0.0
|69.5
|73.5
|33
|25
|Turov Maxim
|RUS
|2632
|8.0
|0.0
|69.0
|74.0
|34
|81
|Luch Michal
|POL
|2445
|8.0
|0.0
|67.0
|72.5
|35
|82
|Pustovoitova Daria
|RUS
|2444
|8.0
|0.0
|67.0
|71.0
|36
|58
|Stocek Jiri
|CZE
|2539
|8.0
|0.0
|66.5
|72.0
|37
|51
|Kosteniuk Alexandra
|RUS
|2553
|8.0
|0.0
|65.0
|69.0
|38
|26
|Rakhmanov Aleksandr
|RUS
|2630
|7.5
|0.0
|75.5
|80.5
|34
|Andriasian Zaven
|ARM
|2611
|7.5
|0.0
|75.5
|80.5
|40
|52
|Meskovs Nikita
|LAT
|2552
|7.5
|0.0
|75.0
|81.0
|41
|67
|Kanep Meelis
|EST
|2486
|7.5
|0.0
|75.0
|80.5
|42
|70
|Zakhartsov Vladimir
|RUS
|2480
|7.5
|0.0
|75.0
|80.5
|43
|10
|Vallejo Pons Francisco
|ESP
|2685
|7.5
|0.0
|74.5
|80.0
|44
|16
|Najer Evgeniy
|RUS
|2667
|7.5
|0.0
|73.5
|78.5
|45
|53
|Plat Vojtech
|CZE
|2552
|7.5
|0.0
|73.5
|78.0
|46
|99
|Lobanov Sergei
|RUS
|2379
|7.5
|0.0
|73.5
|78.0
|47
|21
|Halkias Stelios
|GRE
|2652
|7.5
|0.0
|73.0
|78.0
|48
|73
|Ladva Ottomar
|EST
|2465
|7.5
|0.0
|72.5
|77.5
|49
|47
|Jussupow Artur
|GER
|2563
|7.5
|0.0
|72.5
|77.5
|50
|46
|Agrest Evgenij
|SWE
|2563
|7.5
|0.0
|71.5
|77.0
|550 players
European Blitz 2016 (22 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 3m+2spm) - Games in PGN: Games Blitz
vs
ChessTempo viewer
| European Blitz 2016 Tallinn EST Wed 14th Dec 2016 - Sun 18th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 26 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|7
|Andreikin Dmitry
|RUS
|2719
|22.0
|0.0
|439.5
|454.0
|2
|1
|Mamedov Rauf
|AZE
|2770
|20.5
|0.0
|449.0
|462.0
|3
|8
|Zhigalko Sergei
|BLR
|2699
|19.5
|0.0
|416.5
|430.0
|4
|12
|Matlakov Maxim
|RUS
|2668
|19.5
|0.0
|408.5
|421.0
|5
|9
|Leko Peter
|HUN
|2697
|19.0
|0.0
|443.5
|458.0
|6
|6
|Andriasian Zaven
|ARM
|2720
|19.0
|0.0
|423.0
|436.0
|7
|4
|Bortnyk Olexandr
|UKR
|2741
|19.0
|0.0
|418.5
|431.0
|8
|39
|Bologan Victor
|MDA
|2584
|19.0
|0.0
|416.5
|428.0
|9
|2
|Navara David
|CZE
|2754
|19.0
|0.0
|408.0
|421.0
|10
|34
|Anton Guijarro David
|ESP
|2600
|19.0
|0.0
|403.0
|415.0
|11
|10
|Vitiugov Nikita
|RUS
|2682
|18.5
|0.0
|426.0
|440.0
|12
|38
|Jovanovic Zoran
|CRO
|2585
|18.5
|0.0
|420.5
|434.0
|13
|14
|Wojtaszek Radoslaw
|POL
|2666
|18.5
|0.0
|420.0
|433.0
|14
|21
|Vallejo Pons Francisco
|ESP
|2648
|18.0
|0.0
|427.0
|439.0
|15
|13
|Kovalenko Igor
|LAT
|2667
|18.0
|0.0
|421.5
|436.0
|16
|18
|Ponkratov Pavel
|RUS
|2657
|18.0
|0.0
|421.5
|434.0
|17
|33
|Grandelius Nils
|SWE
|2602
|18.0
|0.0
|407.0
|421.0
|18
|5
|Onischuk Vladimir
|UKR
|2740
|18.0
|0.0
|401.5
|414.0
|19
|31
|Jankovic Alojzije
|CRO
|2606
|18.0
|0.0
|399.0
|412.0
|20
|46
|Huzman Alexander
|ISR
|2563
|18.0
|0.0
|394.0
|406.5
|21
|51
|Zelbel Patrick
|GER
|2539
|18.0
|0.0
|390.0
|403.0
|22
|52
|Sychev Klementy
|RUS
|2535
|17.5
|0.0
|420.5
|432.0
|23
|35
|Plat Vojtech
|CZE
|2600
|17.5
|0.0
|418.5
|433.0
|24
|19
|Munoz Miguel
|ESP
|2651
|17.5
|0.0
|409.0
|421.0
|25
|26
|Pavlidis Antonios
|GRE
|2619
|17.5
|0.0
|406.0
|418.0
|26
|45
|Bartel Mateusz
|POL
|2569
|17.5
|0.0
|400.5
|413.0
|27
|43
|Kulaots Kaido
|EST
|2572
|17.5
|0.0
|394.0
|407.0
|28
|23
|Naiditsch Arkadij
|AZE
|2647
|17.5
|0.0
|393.5
|407.0
|29
|90
|Brodowski Piotr
|POL
|2396
|17.5
|0.0
|392.0
|403.0
|30
|3
|Ponomariov Ruslan
|UKR
|2743
|17.0
|0.0
|426.5
|440.0
|31
|17
|Movsesian Sergei
|ARM
|2658
|17.0
|0.0
|421.0
|434.0
|32
|15
|Saric Ivan
|CRO
|2664
|17.0
|0.0
|420.5
|433.0
|33
|20
|Kozul Zdenko
|CRO
|2649
|17.0
|0.0
|416.5
|431.0
|34
|16
|Alekseev Evgeny
|RUS
|2662
|17.0
|0.0
|412.0
|425.0
|35
|37
|Chigaev Maksim
|RUS
|2589
|17.0
|0.0
|412.0
|423.0
|36
|44
|Ruck Robert
|HUN
|2571
|17.0
|0.0
|407.5
|420.0
|37
|60
|Castellanos Rodriguez Renier
|ESP
|2495
|17.0
|0.0
|405.5
|417.0
|38
|70
|Zorko Jure
|SLO
|2472
|17.0
|0.0
|403.5
|414.0
|39
|71
|Ladva Ottomar
|EST
|2468
|17.0
|0.0
|402.0
|415.0
|40
|22
|Cvitan Ognjen
|CRO
|2647
|17.0
|0.0
|398.0
|411.0
|41
|94
|Pohjala Henri
|FIN
|2375
|17.0
|0.0
|392.0
|405.0
|42
|80
|Lobanov Sergei
|RUS
|2410
|17.0
|0.0
|388.0
|401.0
|43
|30
|Turov Maxim
|RUS
|2608
|17.0
|0.0
|384.5
|397.0
|44
|73
|Kazakovskiy Valeriy
|BLR
|2440
|17.0
|0.0
|383.5
|396.0
|45
|56
|Ionov Sergey
|RUS
|2521
|17.0
|0.0
|380.5
|393.0
|46
|11
|Riazantsev Alexander
|RUS
|2678
|16.5
|0.0
|418.5
|431.0
|47
|27
|Dzhumagaliev Yan
|RUS
|2613
|16.5
|0.0
|408.0
|420.5
|48
|42
|Piorun Kacper
|POL
|2577
|16.5
|0.0
|393.5
|406.0
|49
|64
|Sarana Alexey
|RUS
|2488
|16.5
|0.0
|392.5
|404.0
|50
|78
|Maier Christian
|GER
|2420
|16.5
|0.0
|391.0
|403.5
|510 players
TWIC is 22. First issue 17th September 1994.