Chess24 Learn from Carlsen

Home » Chess News » Events » Chinese League 2016

Chinese League 2016 (Games and Results)

Chinese League 2016

Mark Crowther - Tuesday 6th December 2016

The Chinese Team League took place 12th April to 5th December 2016. Shanghai won the title ahead of Beijing.

TCh-CHN 2016 (China CHN)
Tue 12th Apr 2016 - Mon 5th Dec 2016 - Official Site - Results - Live

TCh-CHN 2016 (22 Rds League Club TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

TCh-CHN 2016 (22 Rds League Club TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

TCh-CHN 2016 China CHN Tue 12th Apr 2016 - Mon 5th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
RkSNoTeamGms+-=TB1TB2
15Shanghai2217323670.0
26Beijing2214533165.0
39Shandong2212463063.0
41Tianjing2212732764.0
52Hangzhou2210752559.5
67Zhejiang227872157.5
74Chongqing228952154.5
88Chengdu2291032150.5
910Qingdao2271051953.0
1011Jiangsu2281221854.5
1112Guangdong2251251545.0
123Shenzhen220220023.5
12 teams

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1154 19th December 2016 - 4464 games

Read TWIC 1154

Download TWIC 1154 PGN

Download TWIC 1154 ChessBase

.