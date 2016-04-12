Chinese League 2016 (Games and Results)
Chinese League 2016
Mark Crowther - Tuesday 6th December 2016
The Chinese Team League took place 12th April to 5th December 2016. Shanghai won the title ahead of Beijing.
TCh-CHN 2016 (China CHN)
Tue 12th Apr 2016 - Mon 5th Dec 2016 - Official Site - Results - Live
TCh-CHN 2016 (22 Rds League Club TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
| TCh-CHN 2016 China CHN Tue 12th Apr 2016 - Mon 5th Dec 2016
Leading Final Round 22 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Team
|Gms
|+
|-
|=
|TB1
|TB2
|1
|5
|Shanghai
|22
|17
|3
|2
|36
|70.0
|2
|6
|Beijing
|22
|14
|5
|3
|31
|65.0
|3
|9
|Shandong
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|63.0
|4
|1
|Tianjing
|22
|12
|7
|3
|27
|64.0
|5
|2
|Hangzhou
|22
|10
|7
|5
|25
|59.5
|6
|7
|Zhejiang
|22
|7
|8
|7
|21
|57.5
|7
|4
|Chongqing
|22
|8
|9
|5
|21
|54.5
|8
|8
|Chengdu
|22
|9
|10
|3
|21
|50.5
|9
|10
|Qingdao
|22
|7
|10
|5
|19
|53.0
|10
|11
|Jiangsu
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|54.5
|11
|12
|Guangdong
|22
|5
|12
|5
|15
|45.0
|12
|3
|Shenzhen
|22
|0
|22
|0
|0
|23.5
|12 teams
