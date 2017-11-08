Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Home » Chess News » Events » Champions Showdown in Saint Louis 2017

Champions Showdown in Saint Louis 2017 (Games and Results)

Champions Showdown in Saint Louis 2017

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 8th November 2017

The Champions Showdown takes place in Saint Louis 9th to 14th October 2017. There are four matches Hikaru Nakamura vs. Veselin Topalov, Fabiano Caruana vs. Alexander Grischuk, Wesley So vs. Leinier Dominguez and Magnus Carlsen vs. Ding Liren. Three of the matches start on October 9th, The Carlsen-Ding match starts two days later. Rapid and blitz without increment 30 minute, 20, minute, 10 minute and 5 minute time controls.

Champions Showdown 2017 (Saint Louis USA)
Thu 9th Nov 2017 - Tue 14th Nov 2017 - Official Site

Champions Showdown Rapid (8 players 10 Rds Match Indiv TC:30m)

Champions Showdown Blitz (8 players 20 Rds Match Indiv TC:10m)

Champions Showdown Rapid (8 players 10 Rds Match Indiv TC: 30m)

Champions Showdown Blitz (8 players 20 Rds Match Indiv TC: 10m)

NIC Mag 7 2017

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase Ad 3 PlayChess

American Chess Magazine 4

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1200 6th 2017 - 2949 games

Read TWIC 1200

Download TWIC 1200 PGN

Download TWIC 1200 ChessBase

.