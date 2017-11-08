Champions Showdown in Saint Louis 2017 (Games and Results) Champions Showdown in Saint Louis 2017 Mark Crowther - Wednesday 8th November 2017

The Champions Showdown takes place in Saint Louis 9th to 14th October 2017. There are four matches Hikaru Nakamura vs. Veselin Topalov, Fabiano Caruana vs. Alexander Grischuk, Wesley So vs. Leinier Dominguez and Magnus Carlsen vs. Ding Liren. Three of the matches start on October 9th, The Carlsen-Ding match starts two days later. Rapid and blitz without increment 30 minute, 20, minute, 10 minute and 5 minute time controls.

Thu 9th Nov 2017 - Tue 14th Nov 2017 - Official Site Champions Showdown Rapid (8 players 10 Rds Match Indiv TC:30m) Champions Showdown Blitz (8 players 20 Rds Match Indiv TC:10m)

