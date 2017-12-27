93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress 2017-18 (Games and Results)
93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress 2017-18
Mark Crowther - Wednesday 27th December 2017
The 93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress takes place 28th December 2017 to 5th January 2018. Leading players: Deep Sengupta, Alexandr Fier, GA Stany, Jakhongir Vakhidov, Danny Gormally, Yiping Lou, Arghyadip Das, Mark Hebden, Alexander Cherniaev etc
93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress 2017-18 (Hastings ENG)
Thu 28th Dec 2017 - Fri 5th Jan 2018 - Official Site - Results - Live
| Hastings Masters 2017-18 Hastings ENG Thu 28th Dec 2017 - Fri 5th Jan 2018
Leading Round (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|TB1
|1
|1
|Sengupta Deep
|GM
|IND
|2586
|0.0
|2
|Fier Alexandr
|GM
|BRA
|2576
|0.0
|3
|Stany G.A.
|IM
|IND
|2502
|0.0
|4
|Vakhidov Jakhongir
|GM
|UZB
|2500
|0.0
|5
|Gormally Daniel W
|GM
|ENG
|2477
|0.0
|6
|Lou Yiping
|IM
|CHN
|2462
|0.0
|7
|Das Arghyadip
|IM
|IND
|2451
|0.0
|8
|Hebden Mark L
|GM
|ENG
|2445
|0.0
|9
|Cherniaev Alexander
|GM
|RUS
|2436
|0.0
|10
|Wegerle Joerg
|IM
|GER
|2421
|0.0
|11
|Arkell Keith C
|GM
|ENG
|2416
|0.0
|12
|Kristiansen Jens
|GM
|DEN
|2415
|0.0
|13
|Lalic Bogdan
|GM
|CRO
|2415
|0.0
|14
|Bates Richard A
|IM
|ENG
|2378
|0.0
|15
|Radovanovic Jovica
|FM
|SRB
|2320
|0.0
|16
|Murphy Conor E
|FM
|ENG
|2313
|0.0
|17
|Derakhshani Borna
|FM
|FID
|2298
|0.0
|18
|Muir Andrew J
|IM
|SCO
|2297
|0.0
|19
|Mannion Stephen R
|IM
|SCO
|2285
|0.0
|20
|Maisuradze Nino
|WGM
|FRA
|2256
|0.0
|21
|Pitschka Claus
|FM
|GER
|2249
|0.0
|22
|Taylor Adam C
|FM
|ENG
|2242
|0.0
|23
|Britton Richard L
|FM
|ENG
|2239
|0.0
|24
|Buchenau Frank
|FM
|GER
|2236
|0.0
|25
|Wall Tim P
|FM
|ENG
|2236
|0.0
|26
|Chan Kim Yew
|MAS
|2229
|0.0
|27
|Royset Pal
|NOR
|2208
|0.0
|28
|Graham David B
|ENG
|2204
|0.0
|29
|Oyama Akito
|ENG
|2185
|0.0
|30
|Anderson John
|ENG
|2184
|0.0
|31
|Eames Robert S
|FM
|ENG
|2159
|0.0
|32
|Snape Ian L
|ENG
|2152
|0.0
|33
|Willow Jonah B
|ENG
|2152
|0.0
|34
|Stanisz Patryk
|POL
|2150
|0.0
|35
|Sun Xinyue
|WFM
|CHN
|2146
|0.0
|36
|Hand Freddie
|ENG
|2139
|0.0
|37
|Woong Zhi Wei William
|CM
|SGP
|2137
|0.0
|38
|Villiers Thomas
|ENG
|2136
|0.0
|39
|Boino Claudio
|POR
|2123
|0.0
|40
|Rolvag Mikael
|NOR
|2113
|0.0
|41
|White Stuart A
|SCO
|2112
|0.0
|42
|Coote Trevor D
|ENG
|2104
|0.0
|43
|Byron Alan M
|ENG
|2099
|0.0
|44
|Coleman David J
|CM
|ENG
|2076
|0.0
|45
|Rayner Francis
|WLS
|2071
|0.0
|46
|Verma Aditya
|ENG
|2069
|0.0
|47
|Ter Steeg Marcus Dr.
|GER
|2066
|0.0
|48
|Tserendorj Batsaikhan
|USA
|2066
|0.0
|49
|Sugden John N
|ENG
|2059
|0.0
|50
|Willson Ollie
|ENG
|2057
|0.0
|82 players
