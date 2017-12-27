Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress 2017-18 (Games and Results)

93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress 2017-18

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 27th December 2017

The 93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress takes place 28th December 2017 to 5th January 2018. Leading players: Deep Sengupta, Alexandr Fier, GA Stany, Jakhongir Vakhidov, Danny Gormally, Yiping Lou, Arghyadip Das, Mark Hebden, Alexander Cherniaev etc

93rd Tradewise Hastings Congress 2017-18 (Hastings ENG)
Thu 28th Dec 2017 - Fri 5th Jan 2018 - Official Site - Results - Live

Hastings Masters 2017-18 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:100:50:15+30spm(1))

Hastings Masters 2017-18 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 100:50:15+30spm(1))

Hastings Masters 2017-18 Hastings ENG Thu 28th Dec 2017 - Fri 5th Jan 2018
Leading Round (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameTiFEDRtgTB1
11Sengupta DeepGMIND25860.0
2Fier AlexandrGMBRA25760.0
3Stany G.A.IMIND25020.0
4Vakhidov JakhongirGMUZB25000.0
5Gormally Daniel WGMENG24770.0
6Lou YipingIMCHN24620.0
7Das ArghyadipIMIND24510.0
8Hebden Mark LGMENG24450.0
9Cherniaev AlexanderGMRUS24360.0
10Wegerle JoergIMGER24210.0
11Arkell Keith CGMENG24160.0
12Kristiansen JensGMDEN24150.0
13Lalic BogdanGMCRO24150.0
14Bates Richard AIMENG23780.0
15Radovanovic JovicaFMSRB23200.0
16Murphy Conor EFMENG23130.0
17Derakhshani BornaFMFID22980.0
18Muir Andrew JIMSCO22970.0
19Mannion Stephen RIMSCO22850.0
20Maisuradze NinoWGMFRA22560.0
21Pitschka ClausFMGER22490.0
22Taylor Adam CFMENG22420.0
23Britton Richard LFMENG22390.0
24Buchenau FrankFMGER22360.0
25Wall Tim PFMENG22360.0
26Chan Kim YewMAS22290.0
27Royset PalNOR22080.0
28Graham David BENG22040.0
29Oyama AkitoENG21850.0
30Anderson JohnENG21840.0
31Eames Robert SFMENG21590.0
32Snape Ian LENG21520.0
33Willow Jonah BENG21520.0
34Stanisz PatrykPOL21500.0
35Sun XinyueWFMCHN21460.0
36Hand FreddieENG21390.0
37Woong Zhi Wei WilliamCMSGP21370.0
38Villiers ThomasENG21360.0
39Boino ClaudioPOR21230.0
40Rolvag MikaelNOR21130.0
41White Stuart ASCO21120.0
42Coote Trevor DENG21040.0
43Byron Alan MENG20990.0
44Coleman David JCMENG20760.0
45Rayner FrancisWLS20710.0
46Verma AdityaENG20690.0
47Ter Steeg Marcus Dr.GER20660.0
48Tserendorj BatsaikhanUSA20660.0
49Sugden John NENG20590.0
50Willson OllieENG20570.0
82 players

