8th Danzhou Super GM 2017 (Games and Results)
Mark Crowther - Sunday 9th July 2017
The 8th Danzhou Super GM tournament takes place 9th to 18th July 2017. Players: Ding Liren, Yu Yangyi, Wei Yi, Vassily Ivanchuk, Le Quang Liem, Vladimir Malakhov, Arkadij Naiditsch, Ruslan Ponomariov, Wang Hao and Lu Shanglei.
Sun 9th Jul 2017 - Tue 18th Jul 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
8th Danzhou Super GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|6
|Wei Yi
|CHN
|2738
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.0
|2
|1
|Malakhov Vladimir
|RUS
|2722
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|0.0
|2
|Naiditsch Arkadij
|AZE
|2712
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|0.0
|3
|Wang Hao
|CHN
|2698
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|0.0
|8
|Ding Liren
|CHN
|2781
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|0.0
|9
|Yu Yangyi
|CHN
|2753
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|0.0
|10
|Ivanchuk Vassily
|UKR
|2729
|0.5
|0.0
|0.25
|0.0
|8
|4
|Le Quang Liem
|VIE
|2726
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.0
|5
|Lu Shanglei
|CHN
|2638
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.0
|7
|Ponomariov Ruslan
|UKR
|2699
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.0
|10 players
