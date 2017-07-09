Chess24 Jan London

8th Danzhou Super GM 2017

8th Danzhou Super GM 2017

Mark Crowther - Sunday 9th July 2017

The 8th Danzhou Super GM tournament takes place 9th to 18th July 2017. Players: Ding Liren, Yu Yangyi, Wei Yi, Vassily Ivanchuk, Le Quang Liem, Vladimir Malakhov, Arkadij Naiditsch, Ruslan Ponomariov, Wang Hao and Lu Shanglei.

8th Danzhou Super GM 2017 (Danzhou CHN)
Sun 9th Jul 2017 - Tue 18th Jul 2017

8th Danzhou Super GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC:90m:30m+30spm(1))

8th Danzhou Super GM 2017 (10 players 9 Rds SRR Indiv TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

8th Danzhou Super GM 2017 Danzhou CHN Sun 9th Jul 2017 - Tue 18th Jul 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoNameFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
16Wei YiCHN27381.00.00.001.0
21Malakhov VladimirRUS27220.50.00.250.0
2Naiditsch ArkadijAZE27120.50.00.250.0
3Wang HaoCHN26980.50.00.250.0
8Ding LirenCHN27810.50.00.250.0
9Yu YangyiCHN27530.50.00.250.0
10Ivanchuk VassilyUKR27290.50.00.250.0
84Le Quang LiemVIE27260.00.00.000.0
5Lu ShangleiCHN26380.00.00.000.0
7Ponomariov RuslanUKR26990.00.00.000.0
10 players

