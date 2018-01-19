Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (6)

Mamedyarov takes the sole lead of the Tata Steel Masters after 6 rounds

Mark Crowther - Friday 19th January 2018

Mamedyarov beat Adhiban to take the lead on his own in the last game to finish in round 6. Photo ©

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads the 80th Tata Steel Masters after a second consecutive win. Mamedyarov defeated Baskaran Adhiban in a long game which was sharp but balanced for the most part. 41.Qd2? (41.Qxb5) was a huge gamble which left Mamedyarov objectively lost, after Adhiban's 45.Be3 (45.Re3!) the position was balanced again. Later after the mistake 59.Rxf3?! Mamedyarov quickly obtained a decisive advantage.

The other winner in the Masters was Wesley So who was being beaten by Wei Yi until he found an amazing resource which completely turned the tables. That said, Wei Yi consistently gets into time trouble, and probably should stop doing it, as it was definitely a contributing factor here. 26.Rd4?! lost Wei Yi his advantage as the rook fell with check in a key variation a few moves later.

The remaining games were drawn. Peter Svidler admitted that his opening went somewhat wrong but this led to a very sharp and interesting struggle with Magnus Carlsen which finished in perpetual check. Hou Yifan vs Karjakin was a variation of the Caro-Kann recommended in Vidit's video series and didn't depart much from equality. Kramnik was close to winning against Gawain Jones out of the opening but a few inaccurate moves lost all of this edge and the game was drawn. Caruana and Matlakov drew a theoretical debate in the Ruy Lopez. Anti-Marshall. There was a similar theoretical story in the Catalan between Giri and Anand.

Anton Korobov was the only winner in the B-Group beating Aryan Tari and extending his lead to a point.

Round 6 Masters Standings: 1st Mamedyarov 4.5pts/6 2nd= Giri, Anand, So 4pts 5th= Kramnik, Carlsen 3.5pts 7th= Karjakin, Matlakov, Jones, Svidler 3pts 11th Wei Yi 2.5pts 12th Caruana 2pts 13th= Adhiban, Hou Yifan 1pts

Round 7 Sat 20th Jan 12:30GMT Pairings: Carlsen-Hou Yifan, Jones-Svidler, Anand-Kramnik, So-Giri, Mamedyarov-Wei Yi, Matlakov-Adhiban, Karjakin-Caruana.

80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 * . . ½ . . ½ ½ . . . 1 1 1 2927
2. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 . * ½ . 1 ½ . . ½ ½ . . . 1 4 2871
3. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 . ½ * . . . ½ 1 . . ½ 1 ½ . 4 2863
4. So, Wesley g USA 2792 ½ . . * . . ½ ½ . . 1 ½ 1 . 4 2872
5. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 . 0 . . * ½ . . ½ 1 1 . . ½ 2793
6. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 . ½ . . ½ * . . . ½ ½ ½ 1 . 2809
7. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 ½ . ½ ½ . . * ½ ½ . . . . ½ 3 2733
8. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 ½ . 0 ½ . . ½ * . . . ½ . 1 3 2767
9. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 . ½ . . ½ . ½ . * . 0 ½ 1 . 3 2750
10. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 . ½ . . 0 ½ . . . * ½ . ½ 1 3 2741
11. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 . . ½ 0 0 ½ . . 1 ½ * . . . 2707
12. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 0 . 0 ½ . ½ . ½ ½ . . * . . 2 2634
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 0 . ½ 0 . 0 . . 0 ½ . . * . 1 2494
14. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 0 0 . . ½ . ½ 0 . 0 . . . * 1 2490
Round 6 (January 19, 2018)
Giri, Anish - Anand, Viswanathan ½-½ 20 E03 Catalan
Kramnik, Vladimir - Jones, Gawain C B ½-½ 41 A49 King's Indian Defence /c2-c4
Svidler, Peter - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 31 A13 Reti Opening
Wei, Yi - So, Wesley 0-1 41 A06 Zukertort Opening
Caruana, Fabiano - Matlakov, Maxim ½-½ 38 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Adhiban, Baskaran - Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar 0-1 86 A33 English Symmetrical
Hou, Yifan - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 32 B18 Caro Kann
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 * . . . . ½ 1 1 1 . . . 1 1 3000
2. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 . * . ½ . . . ½ ½ 1 1 1 . . 2809
3. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 . . * ½ . . 0 . 1 ½ ½ 1 . . 2677
4. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 . ½ ½ * . . . ½ . ½ ½ ½ . . 3 2611
5. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 . . . . * . ½ . ½ ½ ½ 0 . 1 3 2596
6. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 ½ . . . . * ½ ½ 0 ½ . . . ½ 2550
7. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 0 . 1 . ½ ½ * . . . . . 0 ½ 2529
8. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 0 ½ . ½ . ½ . * . . ½ . . ½ 2547
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 0 ½ 0 . ½ 1 . . * . . . ½ . 2567
10. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 . 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ . . . * . . ½ . 2564
11. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 . 0 ½ ½ ½ . . ½ . . * ½ . . 2568
12. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 . 0 0 ½ 1 . . . . . ½ * ½ . 2541
13. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 0 . . . . . 1 . ½ ½ . ½ * 0 2565
14. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 0 . . . 0 ½ ½ ½ . . . . 1 * 2573
Round 6 (January 19, 2018)
Korobov, Anton - Tari, Aryan 1-0 41 E60 King's Indian without Nc3
Van Foreest, Lucas - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 44 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Gordievsky, Dmitry - Harika, Dronavalli ½-½ 96 A05 Various
Xiong, Jeffery - Krasenkow, Michal ½-½ 52 E04 Catalan
Bok, Benjamin - Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi ½-½ 31 E00 Catalan
Bluebaum, Matthias - Amin, Bassem ½-½ 66 E71 King's Indian 5.h3
Girya, Olga - Van Foreest, Jorden ½-½ 26 A40 Unusual Replies to 1.d4

