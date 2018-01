Anish Giri beat Maxim Matlakov in Round 9. Photo © |

Anish Giri took the lead of the 80th Tata Steel Masters after defeating Maxim Matlakov in the only decisive game of the 9th round. The event now goes on its second awayday on Wednesday, visiting the University of Groningen's Academy Building.

Matlakov sacrificed a pawn with 9.b3 (previously seen in the game Eljanov-So from the Gashimov Memorial last year) a move Giri hadn't prepared for, however 14.Rfc1 was a mistake according to Giri but that his own follow up wasn't the best and Matlakov stood better (25.Rd1 instead of 25.Nd6 is the computer suggestion). Starting with 31...Rc8 Giri applied pressure and after 35.Rc1 (35.Ke2 looks necessary) Matlakov's position became difficult if not just lost and he had to resign on move 39.

Earlier Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen both played very solidly and agreed a draw in a Ruy Lopez after 32 moves. The other joint leader Shakhriyar Mamedyarov didn't get anything against Vladimir Kramnik and the game traded down to a draw. Gawain Jones looked to get back to 50% against Hou Yifan but he couldn't quite put his large advantage away and he was a pawn down and much worse at first time control and will have been relieved to draw in the end.

The remaining games Wesley So-Peter Svidler, Sergey Karjakin- Wei Yi and Fabiano Caruana-Adhiban were all drawn. Caruana will be the most disappointed of this group as he let a large advantage slip away.

Round 9 Standings: 1st Giri 6.5pts 2nd= Carlsen, Mamedyarov 6pts 4th= Kramnik, Wesley So 5.5pts 6th= Anand, Karjakin 5pts 8th Svidler 4.5pts 9th= Jones, Matlakov 4pts 11th= Wei Yi, Caruana 3.5pts 13th Adhiban 2.5pts 14th Hou Yifan 1.5pts

Pairings: Round 10 - Wednesday 24th Jan 2018 1pm GMT Groningen. Hou Yifan-Adhiban, Wei Yi-Caruana, Giri-Karjakin, Kramnik-Matlakov, Svidler-Mamedyarov, Carlsen-Wesley So, Jones-Anand.