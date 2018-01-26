Hou Yifan was defeated by Viswanathan Anand who now moves within half a point of the lead after Round 11. Photo © | www.tatasteelchess.com/

The 80th Tata Steel Masters returned to Wijk aan Zee for the 11th round. The leaders Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Magnus Carlsen drew a fairly dull game where the World Champion got easy equality with black but nothing more. Anish Giri was under some pressure from Fabiano Caruana's London System but if there was any advantage for white it had gone by first time control.

Viswanathan Anand ground down Hou Yifan to move within half a point of the leaders. Maybe Hou Yifan should have held a rather miserable major piece endgame but it was not easy at all. Sergey Karjakin won his second game of the event in a long technical endgame against Vladimir Kramnik. Wesley So won an exchange for a pawn against Gawain Jones and eventually converted the advantage. Matlakov-Svidler and Adhiban-Wei Yi were fairly dull draws.

Santosh Vidit and Anton Korobov both drew again and retain a joint lead on 7.5pts.

Round 11 Standings: 1st= Giri, Carlsen, Mamedyarov 7.5pts 4th Anand 7pts 5th= Kramnik, Karjakin 6.5pts 7th Wesley So 6.5pts 8th Svidler 5pts 9th= Wei Yi, Caruana, Matlakov 4.5pts 12th Jones 4pts 13th Adhiban 3.5pts 14th Hou Yifan 2pts

Round 12 Pairings 26th Jan 12:30 GMT: Hou Yifan-Wei Yi, Giri- Adhiban, Kramnik-Caruana, Svidler-Karjakin, Carlsen-Matlakov, Jones-Mamedyarov, Anand-Wesley So.