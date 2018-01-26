Chess24 Jan Gustafsson on Alpha Zero

Home » Chess News » Events » 80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 » Giri, Carlsen and Mamedyarov remain in the Tata Steel Masters lead after 11 rounds

80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (11)

Giri, Carlsen and Mamedyarov remain in the Tata Steel Masters lead after 11 rounds

Mark Crowther - Friday 26th January 2018

Hou Yifan was defeated by Viswanathan Anand who now moves within half a point of the lead after Round 11. Photo ©

Hou Yifan was defeated by Viswanathan Anand who now moves within half a point of the lead after Round 11. Photo © | www.tatasteelchess.com/

The 80th Tata Steel Masters returned to Wijk aan Zee for the 11th round. The leaders Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Magnus Carlsen drew a fairly dull game where the World Champion got easy equality with black but nothing more. Anish Giri was under some pressure from Fabiano Caruana's London System but if there was any advantage for white it had gone by first time control.

Viswanathan Anand ground down Hou Yifan to move within half a point of the leaders. Maybe Hou Yifan should have held a rather miserable major piece endgame but it was not easy at all. Sergey Karjakin won his second game of the event in a long technical endgame against Vladimir Kramnik. Wesley So won an exchange for a pawn against Gawain Jones and eventually converted the advantage. Matlakov-Svidler and Adhiban-Wei Yi were fairly dull draws.

Santosh Vidit and Anton Korobov both drew again and retain a joint lead on 7.5pts.

Round 11 Standings: 1st= Giri, Carlsen, Mamedyarov 7.5pts 4th Anand 7pts 5th= Kramnik, Karjakin 6.5pts 7th Wesley So 6.5pts 8th Svidler 5pts 9th= Wei Yi, Caruana, Matlakov 4.5pts 12th Jones 4pts 13th Adhiban 3.5pts 14th Hou Yifan 2pts

Round 12 Pairings 26th Jan 12:30 GMT: Hou Yifan-Wei Yi, Giri- Adhiban, Kramnik-Caruana, Svidler-Karjakin, Carlsen-Matlakov, Jones-Mamedyarov, Anand-Wesley So.

80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 * ½ 1 ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ . ½ 1 ½ . 1 2892
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 ½ * ½ ½ ½ . 1 ½ ½ ½ . 1 1 1 2878
3. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 0 ½ * . ½ ½ ½ 1 1 1 ½ . 1 1 2886
4. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 ½ ½ . * 0 ½ . ½ ½ 1 1 1 ½ 1 7 2842
5. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 0 ½ ½ 1 * 0 ½ 1 1 . 1 ½ . ½ 2815
6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 ½ . ½ ½ 1 * ½ . ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ 2805
7. So, Wesley g USA 2792 ½ 0 ½ . ½ ½ * ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 1 . 2816
8. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 ½ ½ 0 ½ 0 . ½ * ½ . ½ ½ ½ 1 5 2706
9. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 . ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ * ½ ½ 1 ½ . 2692
10. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 ½ ½ 0 0 . 0 ½ . ½ * ½ ½ ½ 1 2674
11. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 0 . ½ 0 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * . ½ 1 2690
12. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 ½ 0 . 0 ½ ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ . * 1 ½ 4 2656
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 . 0 0 ½ . ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 * ½ 2622
14. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 0 0 0 0 ½ ½ . 0 . 0 0 ½ ½ * 2 2491
Round 11 (January 26, 2018)
Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 38 E34 Nimzo Indian 4.Qc2
Anand, Viswanathan - Hou, Yifan 1-0 33 D35 QGD Exchange
Karjakin, Sergey - Kramnik, Vladimir 1-0 59 A14 Reti Opening
So, Wesley - Jones, Gawain C B 1-0 62 E60 King's Indian without Nc3
Caruana, Fabiano - Giri, Anish ½-½ 44 D02 Queen's Pawn Game
Matlakov, Maxim - Svidler, Peter ½-½ 27 A33 English Symmetrical
Adhiban, Baskaran - Wei, Yi ½-½ 21 A37 English Symmetrical
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 * ½ . 1 ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 . 2744
2. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 ½ * 1 0 1 ½ . ½ 1 ½ 1 . ½ 1 2752
3. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 . 0 * ½ 0 ½ ½ . 1 1 ½ 1 1 ½ 2663
4. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 0 1 ½ * ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ . . 0 ½ 1 6 2635
5. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 ½ 0 1 ½ * . ½ ½ ½ ½ . 1 1 0 6 2643
6. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 ½ ½ ½ ½ . * . 1 0 ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ 6 2642
7. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 0 . ½ 0 ½ . * ½ ½ ½ 1 1 ½ 1 6 2641
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 ½ ½ . ½ ½ 0 ½ * . ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 5 2573
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 ½ 0 0 ½ ½ 1 ½ . * ½ ½ 0 . 1 5 2585
10. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 0 ½ 0 . ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ . 1 5 2573
11. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 ½ 0 ½ . . ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ * 1 ½ ½ 5 2566
12. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 ½ . 0 1 0 0 0 ½ 1 ½ 0 * ½ . 4 2529
13. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 0 ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ . . ½ ½ * ½ 4 2516
14. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 . 0 ½ 0 1 ½ 0 ½ 0 0 ½ . ½ * 2492
Round 11 (January 26, 2018)
Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi - Korobov, Anton ½-½ 31 B52 Sicilian Rossolimo
Amin, Bassem - Tari, Aryan ½-½ 43 A07 Barcza System
Gordievsky, Dmitry - Bluebaum, Matthias ½-½ 57 A13 Reti Opening
L'Ami, Erwin - Girya, Olga ½-½ 57 B10 Caro Kann
Krasenkow, Michal - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 34 D45 Anti-Meran Variations
Van Foreest, Lucas - Xiong, Jeffery 0-1 38 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Harika, Dronavalli - Van Foreest, Jorden 0-1 97 A49 King's Indian Defence /c2-c4

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

Shereshevsky Method

Chess and Bridge Shop

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase Ad 6 Live DB

American Chess Magazine 4

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 2 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

Read about issue 1200.

TWIC 1211 22nd January 2018 - 2165 games

Read TWIC 1211

Download TWIC 1211 PGN

Download TWIC 1211 ChessBase

.