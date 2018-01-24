Chess24 Jan Gustafsson on Alpha Zero

80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (10)

Carlsen and Mamedyarov rejoin Giri in the lead after 10 rounds of the Tata Steel Masters

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 24th January 2018

Magnus Carlsen ground down Wesley So in Round 10. Photo ©

Magnus Carlsen ground down Wesley So in Round 10. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

The 10th round of the 80th Tata Steel Masters took place in the University of Groningen Academy Building. The leader Anish Giri was held easily by Sergey Karjakin who had prepared this precise variation for another player earlier in the tournament.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov crushed Peter Svidler who had a nightmare of a game. It looks like Svidler mixed something up, already 7.Qa4+ has to be wrong and 13.Qb3 played after a very long think is an error that virtually ends the game. Svidler resigned on move 21 in a disgusting position.

Magnus Carlsen had a harder time of it against Wesley So. Carlsen admitted that his preparation wasn't the best and he was making it up from early on. Carlsen pointed out a couple of moments where he thought So gave ground, 18...Nd4+ (18...Qb6 followed by Bc5 was better he thought) and 24...Qd7 (24...Qf7) but So certainly wasn't lost even after this. Carlsen chose to give up a piece for three pawns which gave good practical chances. 49...a4 was So's last chance to try and resist as after 49...Rxh2 it seems Carlsen was wining.

Vladimir Kramnik and Viswanathan Anand both stayed within touching distance of the leaders with wins. Anand beat Gawain Jones with a powerful prepared line against the c3 Sicilian, perhaps played once too often in the event by Jones. Kramnik beat Matlakov in a Giuoco Piano but his play was certainly pretty risky and 19...Rxc2 might have punished that.

Wei Yi vs Caruana and Hou Yifan vs Adhiban were both drawn. Most likely all four of these players are ready for the tournament to finish although Adhiban tried for a long time in the final game to finish.

Round 10 Standings: 1st= Giri, Carlsen, Mamedyarov 7pts 4th Kramnik 6.5pts 5th Anand 6pts 6th= Wesley So, Karjakin 5.5pts 8th Svidler 4.5pts 9th= Wei Yi, Jones, Matlakov, Caruana 4pts 13th Adhiban 3pts 14th Hou Yifan 2pts

Rest day Thursday 25th January.

Round 11 Friday 26th January 2018 12:30pm GMT: Anand-Hou Yifan, Wesley So-Jones, Mamedyarov-Carlsen, Matlakov-Svidler, Karjakin-Kramnik, Caruana-Giri, Adhiban-Wei Yi

80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 * ½ 1 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ . ½ 1 . . 1 7 2903
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 ½ * . ½ ½ 1 . ½ ½ 1 . ½ 1 1 7 2888
3. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 0 . * ½ . ½ ½ 1 1 . ½ 1 1 1 7 2894
4. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 0 ½ ½ * 1 ½ . 1 1 ½ 1 . . ½ 2859
5. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 ½ ½ . 0 * . ½ ½ ½ 1 1 1 ½ . 6 2818
6. So, Wesley g USA 2792 ½ 0 ½ ½ . * ½ ½ 1 . ½ ½ 1 . 2798
7. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 ½ . ½ . ½ ½ * . ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ 2772
8. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 ½ ½ 0 0 ½ ½ . * ½ ½ . . ½ 1 2709
9. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 . ½ 0 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ * 1 ½ ½ . . 4 2695
10. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 ½ 0 . ½ 0 . ½ ½ 0 * . ½ 1 ½ 4 2683
11. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 0 . ½ 0 0 ½ ½ . ½ . * ½ ½ 1 4 2682
12. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 . ½ 0 . 0 ½ 0 . ½ ½ ½ * ½ 1 4 2666
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 . 0 0 . ½ 0 ½ ½ . 0 ½ ½ * ½ 3 2607
14. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 0 0 0 ½ . . ½ 0 . ½ 0 0 ½ * 2 2512
Round 10 (January 24, 2018)
Giri, Anish - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 26 E00 Catalan
Carlsen, Magnus - So, Wesley 1-0 75 D02 Queen's Pawn Game
Kramnik, Vladimir - Matlakov, Maxim 1-0 39 C53 Giuoco Piano
Svidler, Peter - Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar 0-1 21 D38 QGD Ragozin
Wei, Yi - Caruana, Fabiano ½-½ 28 C48 Four Knights Rubinstein
Jones, Gawain C B - Anand, Viswanathan 0-1 40 B22 Sicilian Alapin
Hou, Yifan - Adhiban, Baskaran ½-½ 102 A46 Queen's Pawn Opening
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 * . 1 ½ . 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 . 7 2756
2. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 . * 0 1 1 . ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 . ½ 1 7 2758
3. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 0 1 * ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ . . . 0 ½ 1 2635
4. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 ½ 0 ½ * 1 . . ½ ½ ½ . 1 1 0 2642
5. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 . 0 ½ 0 * ½ ½ . 1 1 ½ 1 . ½ 2644
6. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 0 . 0 . ½ * . ½ ½ ½ 1 1 ½ 1 2637
7. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 ½ ½ ½ . ½ . * 1 0 ½ ½ . ½ ½ 5 2618
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 ½ ½ ½ ½ . ½ 0 * . ½ ½ ½ ½ . 2585
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 ½ 0 . ½ 0 ½ 1 . * ½ ½ 0 . 1 2578
10. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 0 ½ . ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ * . ½ . 1 2573
11. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 ½ 0 . . ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ . * 1 ½ ½ 2559
12. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 ½ . 1 0 0 0 . ½ 1 ½ 0 * ½ . 4 2559
13. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 0 ½ ½ 0 . ½ ½ ½ . . ½ ½ * ½ 4 2545
14. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 . 0 0 1 ½ 0 ½ . 0 0 ½ . ½ * 3 2475
Round 10 (January 24, 2018)
Korobov, Anton - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 22 D34 Tarrasch Defence, Main Line
Bluebaum, Matthias - Van Foreest, Lucas 1-0 35 E06 Catalan
Van Foreest, Jorden - Amin, Bassem ½-½ 24 C84 Ruy Lopez Centre Attack
Xiong, Jeffery - Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi ½-½ 48 E10 Blumenfeld Counter Gambit
Tari, Aryan - Krasenkow, Michal ½-½ 71 C45 Scotch Game
Bok, Benjamin - Gordievsky, Dmitry 0-1 29 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Girya, Olga - Harika, Dronavalli ½-½ 57 D37 QGD 5.Bf4

