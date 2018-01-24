Magnus Carlsen ground down Wesley So in Round 10. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

The 10th round of the 80th Tata Steel Masters took place in the University of Groningen Academy Building. The leader Anish Giri was held easily by Sergey Karjakin who had prepared this precise variation for another player earlier in the tournament.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov crushed Peter Svidler who had a nightmare of a game. It looks like Svidler mixed something up, already 7.Qa4+ has to be wrong and 13.Qb3 played after a very long think is an error that virtually ends the game. Svidler resigned on move 21 in a disgusting position.

Magnus Carlsen had a harder time of it against Wesley So. Carlsen admitted that his preparation wasn't the best and he was making it up from early on. Carlsen pointed out a couple of moments where he thought So gave ground, 18...Nd4+ (18...Qb6 followed by Bc5 was better he thought) and 24...Qd7 (24...Qf7) but So certainly wasn't lost even after this. Carlsen chose to give up a piece for three pawns which gave good practical chances. 49...a4 was So's last chance to try and resist as after 49...Rxh2 it seems Carlsen was wining.

Vladimir Kramnik and Viswanathan Anand both stayed within touching distance of the leaders with wins. Anand beat Gawain Jones with a powerful prepared line against the c3 Sicilian, perhaps played once too often in the event by Jones. Kramnik beat Matlakov in a Giuoco Piano but his play was certainly pretty risky and 19...Rxc2 might have punished that.

Wei Yi vs Caruana and Hou Yifan vs Adhiban were both drawn. Most likely all four of these players are ready for the tournament to finish although Adhiban tried for a long time in the final game to finish.

Round 10 Standings: 1st= Giri, Carlsen, Mamedyarov 7pts 4th Kramnik 6.5pts 5th Anand 6pts 6th= Wesley So, Karjakin 5.5pts 8th Svidler 4.5pts 9th= Wei Yi, Jones, Matlakov, Caruana 4pts 13th Adhiban 3pts 14th Hou Yifan 2pts

Rest day Thursday 25th January.

Round 11 Friday 26th January 2018 12:30pm GMT: Anand-Hou Yifan, Wesley So-Jones, Mamedyarov-Carlsen, Matlakov-Svidler, Karjakin-Kramnik, Caruana-Giri, Adhiban-Wei Yi