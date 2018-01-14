Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Anish Giri leads the Tata Steel Masters with 2 out of 2

Mark Crowther - Sunday 14th January 2018

Adhiban-Carlsen Round 2. Photo © | http://tatasteelchess.com

Anish Giri defeated Vladimir Kramnik in the second round of the 80th Tata Steel Chess tournament. Giri won in a confusing game where Kramnik miscalculated starting with 26...Rxc3 (26...Rd6=) perhaps he didn't see until too late that his rook had no squares after 30...Bb4, he resigned shortly afterwards.

Magnus Carlsen scored his first win of the tournament when he out played Baskaran Adhiban from a very unpromising looking endgame with black. 25.Bf3?! was the start of white's troubles and after 26.a5 Bxc2 the game was already pretty much over. Adhiban must have thought his a-pawn was fast but it wasn't.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov steadily outplayed Hou Yifan on the black side of an Exchange Winawer French Defence. After first time control looked like Wei Yi would beat Peter Svidler and Fabiano Caruana would beat Gawain Jones but both players with the black pieces managed to hang on to draw. Matlakov-So and Karjakin-Anand saw piece exchanges and early draws.

There is a four way tie on 1.5/2 in the B-Group with Jorden van Foreest, Dmitry Gordievsky, Santosh Vidit and Anton Korobov.

Round 2 Standings: 1st Giri 2pts 2nd= Carlsen, Anand, Mamedyarov 1.5pts 5th= Caruana, Karjakin, Wesley So, Jones, Kramnik, Svidler 1pt 11th= Wei Yi, Matlakov, Adhiban 0.5pts 14th Hou Yifan 0pts

Round 3 pairings Monday 15th Jan 2018 12:30pm GMT: Kramnik-Hou Yifan, Svidler-Giri, Carlsen-Wei Yi, Jones-Adhiban, Anand-Caruana, Wesley So-Karjakin, Mamedyarov-Matlakov

80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 * . . . . . . . 1 . . . . 1 2  
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 . * . . ½ . . . . . . . 1 . 2926
3. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 . . * . . ½ . . . . . 1 . . 2928
4. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 . . . * . . ½ . . . . . . 1 2929
5. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 . ½ . . * . . ½ . . . . . . 1 2737
6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 . . ½ . . * . ½ . . . . . . 1 2703
7. So, Wesley g USA 2792 . . . ½ . . * . . . . ½ . . 1 2761
8. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 . . . . ½ ½ . * . . . . . . 1 2782
9. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 0 . . . . . . . * . 1 . . . 1 2747
10. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 . . . . . . . . . * ½ . ½ . 1 2699
11. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 . . . . . . . . 0 ½ * . . . ½ 2584
12. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 . . 0 . . . ½ . . . . * . . ½ 2586
13. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 . 0 . . . . . . . ½ . . * . ½ 2608
14. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 0 . . 0 . . . . . . . . . * 0  
Round 2 (January 14, 2018)
Giri, Anish - Kramnik, Vladimir 1-0 35 A13 Reti Opening
Caruana, Fabiano - Jones, Gawain C B ½-½ 69 E71 King's Indian 5.h3
Karjakin, Sergey - Anand, Viswanathan ½-½ 31 A07 Barcza System
Wei, Yi - Svidler, Peter ½-½ 124 D80 Gruenfeld 4.Bg5
Matlakov, Maxim - So, Wesley ½-½ 30 E04 Catalan
Adhiban, Baskaran - Carlsen, Magnus 0-1 36 C47 Four Knights
Hou, Yifan - Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar 0-1 48 C15 French Winawer
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 * ½ . . . . . . . 1 . . . . 2744
2. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 ½ * . . . . . . . . 1 . . . 2752
3. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 . . * . . . . . . . . ½ 1 . 2828
4. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 . . . * ½ . . . . . . . . 1 2830
5. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 . . . ½ * . ½ . . . . . . . 1 2629
6. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 . . . . . * . ½ ½ . . . . . 1 2565
7. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 . . . . ½ . * ½ . . . . . . 1 2565
8. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 . . . . . ½ ½ * . . . . . . 1 2650
9. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 . . . . . ½ . . * . . . ½ . 1 2682
10. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 0 . . . . . . . . * . 1 . . 1 2614
11. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 . 0 . . . . . . . . * . . 1 1 2631
12. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 . . ½ . . . . . . 0 . * . . ½ 2406
13. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 . . 0 . . . . . ½ . . . * . ½ 2483
14. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 . . . 0 . . . . . . 0 . . * 0  
Round 2 (January 14, 2018)
Gordievsky, Dmitry - Van Foreest, Jorden ½-½ 31 A37 English Symmetrical
Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi - Krasenkow, Michal 1-0 27 B40 Sicilian Classical
Xiong, Jeffery - Korobov, Anton ½-½ 31 D11 Slav Defence
Bok, Benjamin - Harika, Dronavalli ½-½ 31 B30 Sicilian Rossolimo
L'Ami, Erwin - Amin, Bassem ½-½ 30 E73 King's Indian Averbakh
Van Foreest, Lucas - Tari, Aryan 1-0 85 B13 Caro Kann Exchange
Bluebaum, Matthias - Girya, Olga 0-1 62 A07 Barcza System

