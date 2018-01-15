Fabiano Caruana was defeated by Viswanathan Anand in Round 3. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Viswanathan Anand joined Anish Giri in the lead after defeating Fabiano Caruana in the 3rd round of the 80th Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. This is, by his own reckoning, Anand's 18th appearance in Wijk aan Zee and he is seeking a record breaking 6th win. Anand with white was unsure what Caruana had in mind in a well known variation of the Petroff, he was confronted with 12...Nc7 which was a novelty and 13...Bg6, a very dangerous piece sacrifice. Anand managed to avoid the position becoming a complete mess and obtained two minor pieces for rook and pawn the evaluation remained about equal. Then it was Caruana who started to drift and then blundered with 28...axb4. Caruana bet on activity and a possible perpetual check that turned out not to be there. Anand grabbed a pawn, consolidated his position and finished with a lovely queen offer.

The other winner of the day was bottom seed Gawain Jones, he beat Adhiban in a Tarrasch French. Jones is on +1 in spite of a hard start to the tournament.

Magnus Carlsen didn't talk to the press after a quick draw against Wei Yi. Carlsen's opening with white was a failure and there was sterile equality after just 14 moves.

The leader Anish Giri also drew quickly, with black against Peter Svidler, Giri has white vs Carlsen tomorrow. The remaining games were also drawn, So-Karjakin and Mamedyarov-Matlakov weren't especially interesting but Kramnik looked to have a nice edge vs Hou Yifan before 25.c5?! (Qxe4 wss better) 25...Nc4! proved to be just equal and there was a draw by repetition immediately after.

Santosh Gujrathi Vidit and Anton Korobov lead the Challengers with 2.5/3.

Masters Round 3 standings: 1st= Anand, Giri 2.5pts 3rd= Mamedyarov, Jones, Carlsen 2pts 6th= Karjakin, So, Svidler, Kramnik 1.5pts 10th= Caruana, Wei Yi, Matlakov 1pts 13th= Hou Yifan, Adhiban 0.5pts

Masters Round 4 - Tues 16th Jan 12:30GMT: Hou Yifan-Matlakov, Karjakin-Mamedyarov, Caruana- Wesley So, Adhiban-Anand, Wei Yi-Jones, Giri-Carlsen, Kramnik-Svidler