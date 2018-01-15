Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

80th Tata Steel Masters 2018 (3)

Anand and Gawain Jones win in Tata Steel Masters Round 3

Mark Crowther - Monday 15th January 2018

Fabiano Caruana was defeated by Viswanathan Anand in Round 3. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Viswanathan Anand joined Anish Giri in the lead after defeating Fabiano Caruana in the 3rd round of the 80th Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. This is, by his own reckoning, Anand's 18th appearance in Wijk aan Zee and he is seeking a record breaking 6th win. Anand with white was unsure what Caruana had in mind in a well known variation of the Petroff, he was confronted with 12...Nc7 which was a novelty and 13...Bg6, a very dangerous piece sacrifice. Anand managed to avoid the position becoming a complete mess and obtained two minor pieces for rook and pawn the evaluation remained about equal. Then it was Caruana who started to drift and then blundered with 28...axb4. Caruana bet on activity and a possible perpetual check that turned out not to be there. Anand grabbed a pawn, consolidated his position and finished with a lovely queen offer.

The other winner of the day was bottom seed Gawain Jones, he beat Adhiban in a Tarrasch French. Jones is on +1 in spite of a hard start to the tournament.

Magnus Carlsen didn't talk to the press after a quick draw against Wei Yi. Carlsen's opening with white was a failure and there was sterile equality after just 14 moves.

The leader Anish Giri also drew quickly, with black against Peter Svidler, Giri has white vs Carlsen tomorrow. The remaining games were also drawn, So-Karjakin and Mamedyarov-Matlakov weren't especially interesting but Kramnik looked to have a nice edge vs Hou Yifan before 25.c5?! (Qxe4 wss better) 25...Nc4! proved to be just equal and there was a draw by repetition immediately after.

Santosh Gujrathi Vidit and Anton Korobov lead the Challengers with 2.5/3.

Masters Round 3 standings: 1st= Anand, Giri 2.5pts 3rd= Mamedyarov, Jones, Carlsen 2pts 6th= Karjakin, So, Svidler, Kramnik 1.5pts 10th= Caruana, Wei Yi, Matlakov 1pts 13th= Hou Yifan, Adhiban 0.5pts

Masters Round 4 - Tues 16th Jan 12:30GMT: Hou Yifan-Matlakov, Karjakin-Mamedyarov, Caruana- Wesley So, Adhiban-Anand, Wei Yi-Jones, Giri-Carlsen, Kramnik-Svidler

80th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XX (2750)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Anand, Viswanathan g IND 2767 * . . . . ½ . . . 1 . 1 . . 3033
2. Giri, Anish g NED 2752 . * . . . . . ½ 1 . . . 1 . 3018
3. Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar g AZE 2804 . . * . . . ½ . . . . ½ 1 . 2 2855
4. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2640 . . . * . ½ . . . ½ . . . 1 2 2864
5. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2834 . . . . * . . . . ½ ½ . . 1 2 2861
6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2753 ½ . . ½ . * ½ . . . . . . . 2733
7. So, Wesley g USA 2792 . . ½ . . ½ * . . . . ½ . . 2758
8. Svidler, Peter g RUS 2768 . ½ . . . . . * . . ½ . . ½ 2716
9. Kramnik, Vladimir g RUS 2787 . 0 . . . . . . * . 1 . ½ . 2725
10. Caruana, Fabiano g USA 2811 0 . . ½ ½ . . . . * . . . . 1 2622
11. Wei, Yi g CHN 2743 . . . . ½ . . ½ 0 . * . . . 1 2671
12. Matlakov, Maxim g RUS 2718 0 . ½ . . . ½ . . . . * . . 1 2662
13. Hou, Yifan g CHN 2680 . 0 0 . . . . . ½ . . . * . ½ 2508
14. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2655 . . . 0 0 . . ½ . . . . . * ½ 2474
Round 3 (January 15, 2018)
Anand, Viswanathan - Caruana, Fabiano 1-0 42 C42 Petroff's Defence
Mamedyarov, Shakhriyar - Matlakov, Maxim ½-½ 25 D45 Anti-Meran Variations
Jones, Gawain C B - Adhiban, Baskaran 1-0 55 C07 French Tarrasch
Carlsen, Magnus - Wei, Yi ½-½ 46 E06 Catalan
So, Wesley - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 46 D38 QGD Ragozin
Svidler, Peter - Giri, Anish ½-½ 21 C48 Four Knights Rubinstein
Kramnik, Vladimir - Hou, Yifan ½-½ 32 A18 English Opening
80th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 12-28 i 2018 cat. XV (2612)
  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4  
1. Korobov, Anton g UKR 2652 * . . ½ . . . . . . . . 1 1 2900
2. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi g IND 2718 . * . . . . . . . ½ 1 1 . . 2927
3. Gordievsky, Dmitry g RUS 2622 . . * . ½ . . 1 . ½ . . . . 2 2697
4. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2634 ½ . . * . . . ½ . . . . . ½ 2582
5. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2629 . . ½ . * . . . 1 . . . 0 . 2581
6. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2634 . . . . . * ½ . . . ½ ½ . . 2620
7. Harika, Dronavalli g IND 2497 . . . . . ½ * . . . ½ . . ½ 2644
8. Girya, Olga wg RUS 2489 . . 0 ½ . . . * . . . . 1 . 2632
9. Van Foreest, Lucas m NED 2481 . . . . 0 . . . * 1 . ½ . . 2633
10. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2599 . ½ ½ . . . . . 0 * . . . . 1 2482
11. Amin, Bassem g EGY 2693 . 0 . . . ½ ½ . . . * . . . 1 2491
12. Krasenkow, Michal g POL 2671 . 0 . . . ½ . . ½ . . * . . 1 2486
13. Bluebaum, Matthias g GER 2640 0 . . . 1 . . 0 . . . . * . 1 2465
14. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2607 0 . . ½ . . ½ . . . . . . * 1 2469
Round 3 (January 15, 2018)
Korobov, Anton - Bok, Benjamin 1-0 59 D45 Anti-Meran Variations
Van Foreest, Jorden - Bluebaum, Matthias 0-1 42 C11 French Defence
Harika, Dronavalli - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 42 B03 Alekhine's Defence
Girya, Olga - Xiong, Jeffery ½-½ 80 D27 QGA
Tari, Aryan - Gordievsky, Dmitry ½-½ 43 D90 Gruenfeld Flohr
Amin, Bassem - Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi 0-1 59 B51 Sicilian Rossolimo
Krasenkow, Michal - Van Foreest, Lucas ½-½ 54 E53 Nimzo Indian

vs

