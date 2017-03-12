7th HD Bank Cup 2017 (Games and Results)
7th HD Bank Cup 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 17th March 2017
The 7th HD Bank Cup takes place 12th to 17th March 2017. Wei Yi, Le Quang Liem, Bu Xiangzhi, Ivan Cheparinov, Wang Hao etc Second seed Le Quang Liem took clear first with 7/9 half a point clear of 7 players including Wei Yi who recovered reasonably after his terrible round 2 loss.
7th HD Bank Cup 2017 (Ho Chi Minh City VIE)
Sun 12th Mar 2017 - Fri 17th Mar 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live
7th HD Bank Cup 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games | Live
| 7th HD Bank Cup 2017 Ho Chi Minh City VIE Sun 12th Mar 2017 - Fri 17th Mar 2017
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Name
|Ti
|FED
|Rtg
|Pts
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|2
|Le Quang Liem
|GM
|VIE
|2712
|7.0
|0.0
|51.0
|5.0
|2
|3
|Bu Xiangzhi
|GM
|CHN
|2711
|6.5
|0.0
|52.5
|4.0
|3
|5
|Wang Hao
|GM
|CHN
|2683
|6.5
|0.0
|52.0
|4.0
|4
|1
|Wei Yi
|GM
|CHN
|2725
|6.5
|0.0
|51.0
|5.0
|19
|Tran Tuan Minh
|IM
|VIE
|2503
|6.5
|0.0
|51.0
|5.0
|6
|12
|Rozum Ivan
|GM
|RUS
|2600
|6.5
|0.0
|48.5
|5.0
|7
|17
|Vishnu Prasanna. V
|GM
|IND
|2534
|6.5
|0.0
|44.0
|4.0
|8
|7
|Mareco Sandro
|GM
|ARG
|2664
|6.5
|0.0
|42.5
|5.0
|9
|6
|Iturrizaga Bonelli Eduardo
|GM
|VEN
|2673
|6.0
|0.0
|49.0
|3.0
|10
|26
|Le Tuan Minh
|IM
|VIE
|2475
|6.0
|0.0
|48.5
|4.0
|11
|4
|Cheparinov Ivan
|GM
|BUL
|2698
|6.0
|0.0
|47.0
|3.0
|12
|15
|Xu Yinglun
|CHN
|2540
|6.0
|0.0
|45.0
|3.0
|13
|10
|Zhou Jianchao
|GM
|CHN
|2619
|6.0
|0.0
|44.0
|4.0
|14
|16
|Shyam Sundar M.
|GM
|IND
|2536
|6.0
|0.0
|41.5
|4.0
|15
|11
|Bogdanovich Stanislav
|GM
|UKR
|2602
|6.0
|0.0
|39.0
|6.0
|16
|28
|Nguyen Anh Khoi
|IM
|VIE
|2459
|5.5
|0.0
|50.0
|5.0
|17
|34
|Shyaamnikhil P
|IM
|IND
|2440
|5.5
|0.0
|47.5
|4.0
|18
|8
|Lu Shanglei
|GM
|CHN
|2624
|5.5
|0.0
|46.5
|4.0
|19
|36
|Saduakassova Dinara
|WGM
|KAZ
|2428
|5.5
|0.0
|46.0
|4.0
|20
|21
|Gomez John Paul
|GM
|PHI
|2481
|5.5
|0.0
|46.0
|3.0
|21
|31
|Xu Yi
|IM
|CHN
|2444
|5.5
|0.0
|44.5
|4.0
|22
|30
|Garcia Jan Emmanuel
|IM
|PHI
|2444
|5.5
|0.0
|44.0
|4.0
|23
|20
|Nguyen Anh Dung
|GM
|VIE
|2482
|5.5
|0.0
|44.0
|3.0
|24
|13
|Ghosh Diptayan
|GM
|IND
|2581
|5.5
|0.0
|44.0
|2.0
|25
|14
|Michalik Peter
|GM
|CZE
|2578
|5.5
|0.0
|43.5
|4.0
|26
|38
|Ali Muhammad Lutfi
|IM
|INA
|2416
|5.5
|0.0
|43.5
|3.0
|27
|52
|Tu Hoang Thong
|GM
|VIE
|2392
|5.5
|0.0
|42.0
|4.0
|28
|18
|Stefanova Antoaneta
|GM
|BUL
|2533
|5.5
|0.0
|41.5
|4.0
|29
|24
|Dao Thien Hai
|GM
|VIE
|2478
|5.5
|0.0
|41.5
|2.0
|30
|79
|Tran Ngoc Lan
|VIE
|2254
|5.5
|0.0
|40.0
|4.0
|31
|33
|Liu Guanchu
|IM
|CHN
|2441
|5.5
|0.0
|38.5
|3.0
|32
|37
|Diu Viacheslav
|IM
|RUS
|2421
|5.0
|0.0
|48.0
|3.0
|33
|58
|Li Ruofan
|IM
|SGP
|2352
|5.0
|0.0
|45.0
|4.0
|34
|9
|Goganov Aleksey
|GM
|RUS
|2621
|5.0
|0.0
|45.0
|3.0
|35
|40
|Nguyen Van Huy
|IM
|VIE
|2413
|5.0
|0.0
|43.5
|2.0
|36
|83
|Vo Thi Kim Phung
|WIM
|VIE
|2220
|5.0
|0.0
|42.0
|4.0
|37
|45
|Vignesh N R
|IM
|IND
|2405
|5.0
|0.0
|41.5
|4.0
|38
|46
|Wynn Zaw Htun
|IM
|MYA
|2405
|5.0
|0.0
|40.5
|4.0
|39
|76
|Nguyen Dang Hong Phuc
|FM
|VIE
|2280
|5.0
|0.0
|40.5
|2.0
|40
|54
|Li Yankai
|CHN
|2389
|5.0
|0.0
|40.0
|5.0
|41
|39
|Vo Thanh Ninh
|IM
|VIE
|2414
|5.0
|0.0
|40.0
|3.0
|42
|41
|Xiang Zeyu
|CHN
|2411
|5.0
|0.0
|37.0
|3.0
|68
|Chu Wei Chao
|IM
|CHN
|2328
|5.0
|0.0
|37.0
|3.0
|44
|62
|Nouri Hamed
|PHI
|2344
|4.5
|0.0
|49.0
|3.0
|45
|48
|Cuhendi Sean Winshand
|IM
|INA
|2403
|4.5
|0.0
|45.0
|2.0
|46
|92
|Le Huu Thai
|CM
|VIE
|2167
|4.5
|0.0
|44.0
|3.0
|47
|69
|Chen Qi B
|CHN
|2328
|4.5
|0.0
|43.5
|2.0
|48
|23
|Lei Tingjie
|GM
|CHN
|2480
|4.5
|0.0
|43.0
|3.0
|49
|70
|Kathmale Sameer
|IM
|IND
|2323
|4.5
|0.0
|43.0
|2.0
|50
|27
|Antonio Rogelio Jr
|GM
|PHI
|2465
|4.5
|0.0
|42.0
|2.0
|103 players
