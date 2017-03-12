Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Home » Chess News » Events » 7th HD Bank Cup 2017

7th HD Bank Cup 2017 (Games and Results)

7th HD Bank Cup 2017

Mark Crowther - Friday 17th March 2017

The 7th HD Bank Cup takes place 12th to 17th March 2017. Wei Yi, Le Quang Liem, Bu Xiangzhi, Ivan Cheparinov, Wang Hao etc Second seed Le Quang Liem took clear first with 7/9 half a point clear of 7 players including Wei Yi who recovered reasonably after his terrible round 2 loss.

7th HD Bank Cup 2017 (Ho Chi Minh City VIE)
Sun 12th Mar 2017 - Fri 17th Mar 2017 - Official Site - Results - Live

7th HD Bank Cup 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games | Live

7th HD Bank Cup 2017 (9 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 90m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Games

vs

ChessTempo viewer

7th HD Bank Cup 2017 Ho Chi Minh City VIE Sun 12th Mar 2017 - Fri 17th Mar 2017
Leading Final Round 9 Standings:
RkSNoNameTiFEDRtgPtsTB1TB2TB3
12Le Quang LiemGMVIE27127.00.051.05.0
23Bu XiangzhiGMCHN27116.50.052.54.0
35Wang HaoGMCHN26836.50.052.04.0
41Wei YiGMCHN27256.50.051.05.0
19Tran Tuan MinhIMVIE25036.50.051.05.0
612Rozum IvanGMRUS26006.50.048.55.0
717Vishnu Prasanna. VGMIND25346.50.044.04.0
87Mareco SandroGMARG26646.50.042.55.0
96Iturrizaga Bonelli EduardoGMVEN26736.00.049.03.0
1026Le Tuan MinhIMVIE24756.00.048.54.0
114Cheparinov IvanGMBUL26986.00.047.03.0
1215Xu YinglunCHN25406.00.045.03.0
1310Zhou JianchaoGMCHN26196.00.044.04.0
1416Shyam Sundar M.GMIND25366.00.041.54.0
1511Bogdanovich StanislavGMUKR26026.00.039.06.0
1628Nguyen Anh KhoiIMVIE24595.50.050.05.0
1734Shyaamnikhil PIMIND24405.50.047.54.0
188Lu ShangleiGMCHN26245.50.046.54.0
1936Saduakassova DinaraWGMKAZ24285.50.046.04.0
2021Gomez John PaulGMPHI24815.50.046.03.0
2131Xu YiIMCHN24445.50.044.54.0
2230Garcia Jan EmmanuelIMPHI24445.50.044.04.0
2320Nguyen Anh DungGMVIE24825.50.044.03.0
2413Ghosh DiptayanGMIND25815.50.044.02.0
2514Michalik PeterGMCZE25785.50.043.54.0
2638Ali Muhammad LutfiIMINA24165.50.043.53.0
2752Tu Hoang ThongGMVIE23925.50.042.04.0
2818Stefanova AntoanetaGMBUL25335.50.041.54.0
2924Dao Thien HaiGMVIE24785.50.041.52.0
3079Tran Ngoc LanVIE22545.50.040.04.0
3133Liu GuanchuIMCHN24415.50.038.53.0
3237Diu ViacheslavIMRUS24215.00.048.03.0
3358Li RuofanIMSGP23525.00.045.04.0
349Goganov AlekseyGMRUS26215.00.045.03.0
3540Nguyen Van HuyIMVIE24135.00.043.52.0
3683Vo Thi Kim PhungWIMVIE22205.00.042.04.0
3745Vignesh N RIMIND24055.00.041.54.0
3846Wynn Zaw HtunIMMYA24055.00.040.54.0
3976Nguyen Dang Hong PhucFMVIE22805.00.040.52.0
4054Li YankaiCHN23895.00.040.05.0
4139Vo Thanh NinhIMVIE24145.00.040.03.0
4241Xiang ZeyuCHN24115.00.037.03.0
68Chu Wei ChaoIMCHN23285.00.037.03.0
4462Nouri HamedPHI23444.50.049.03.0
4548Cuhendi Sean WinshandIMINA24034.50.045.02.0
4692Le Huu ThaiCMVIE21674.50.044.03.0
4769Chen Qi BCHN23284.50.043.52.0
4823Lei TingjieGMCHN24804.50.043.03.0
4970Kathmale SameerIMIND23234.50.043.02.0
5027Antonio Rogelio JrGMPHI24654.50.042.02.0
103 players

NIC Magazine No 2 2017

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

American Chess Magazine

50 Moves Magazine

ChessBase Ad 6 Live DB

ELite Chess Training

Crushing King

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1166 13th March 2017 - 2370 games

Read TWIC 1166

Download TWIC 1166 PGN

Download TWIC 1166 ChessBase

.