Wesley So at the start of the final round. Photo © Michiel Abeln | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Wesley So started 2017 just as he finished 2016 with a major tournament victory in the Tata Steel Masters. So was playing black against Ian Nepomniachtchi and it was seen as likely someone would catch him after a draw. All those calculations went out of the window as Nepomniachtchi played the Trompowsky as white, got it completely wrong and was lost after just 9 moves. So didn't make any mistake. It's taken So a little while to settle after his move to the US but he is now clearly one of the main prospects to be Carlsen's next challenger. So is very much a self made man and deserves huge admiration.

Magnus Carlsen was allowed to play a very dangerous known sacrifice of a piece on g5 in a Giuoco Piano but he didn't make the best of it and was even in some danger around first time control. This was not one of Carlsen's best events and just as in the World Championship in New York he was derailed by a game not going his way, having missed mate against Giri he then played awfully the following day against Rapport and really pushed his luck for the rest of the event. Something he can surely address with a sports psychologist. Sergey Karjakin didn't like his play at all in Wijk aan Zee saying he was still tired from New York and he was looking forward to a rest.

Magnus Carlsen took second place as his rivals lost Wei Yi pushed too hard against Wojtaszek and Dmitry Andreikin beat Levon Aronian.

Baskaran Adhiban has been the surprise of the tournament with interesting games every day and he finished off with a win against Richard Rapport. Adhiban's +2 score was good enough for shared third and I imagine some more invitations. Loek van Wely finished a miserable tournament with a win against Pentala Harikrishna. Harikrishna needs to work better on his openings as he had far too many awful positions after a few moves. He didn't fight his way out of trouble this time. Anish Giri pressed against Pavel Eljanov but the game was drawn. Eljanov will reflect on the number of close to winning positions he didn't convert. More than eonugh to win the tournament in fact.

English chess supporters were put through the ringer by Gawain Jones as he fouhgt a very long time in a worse but very difficult endgame to save his game against Lu Shanglei. Jones' reward was to qualify for the Masters group in 2017. Markus Ragger missed out as although he scored the same as Jones he lost to him in their individual encounter.

Final Round 13 Standings: 1st Wesley So 9pts, 2nd Carlsen 8pts, 3rd= Adhiban, Aronian, Wei Yi 7.5pts, 6th= Karjakin, Eljanov 7pts, 8th Giri 6.5pts, 9th= Harikrishna, Andreikin, Wojtaszek, Radoslaw 6pts, 12th Nepomniachtchi 5pts, 13th Rapport 4.5pts 14th Van Wely 3.5pts