Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Home » Chess News » Events » 79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 » Wesley So wins the Tata Steel Masters 2017

79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (13)

Wesley So wins the Tata Steel Masters 2017

Mark Crowther - Sunday 29th January 2017

Wesley So at the start of the final round. Photo © Michiel Abeln

Wesley So at the start of the final round. Photo © Michiel Abeln | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Wesley So started 2017 just as he finished 2016 with a major tournament victory in the Tata Steel Masters. So was playing black against Ian Nepomniachtchi and it was seen as likely someone would catch him after a draw. All those calculations went out of the window as Nepomniachtchi played the Trompowsky as white, got it completely wrong and was lost after just 9 moves. So didn't make any mistake. It's taken So a little while to settle after his move to the US but he is now clearly one of the main prospects to be Carlsen's next challenger. So is very much a self made man and deserves huge admiration.

Magnus Carlsen was allowed to play a very dangerous known sacrifice of a piece on g5 in a Giuoco Piano but he didn't make the best of it and was even in some danger around first time control. This was not one of Carlsen's best events and just as in the World Championship in New York he was derailed by a game not going his way, having missed mate against Giri he then played awfully the following day against Rapport and really pushed his luck for the rest of the event. Something he can surely address with a sports psychologist. Sergey Karjakin didn't like his play at all in Wijk aan Zee saying he was still tired from New York and he was looking forward to a rest.

Magnus Carlsen took second place as his rivals lost Wei Yi pushed too hard against Wojtaszek and Dmitry Andreikin beat Levon Aronian.

Baskaran Adhiban has been the surprise of the tournament with interesting games every day and he finished off with a win against Richard Rapport. Adhiban's +2 score was good enough for shared third and I imagine some more invitations. Loek van Wely finished a miserable tournament with a win against Pentala Harikrishna. Harikrishna needs to work better on his openings as he had far too many awful positions after a few moves. He didn't fight his way out of trouble this time. Anish Giri pressed against Pavel Eljanov but the game was drawn. Eljanov will reflect on the number of close to winning positions he didn't convert. More than eonugh to win the tournament in fact.

English chess supporters were put through the ringer by Gawain Jones as he fouhgt a very long time in a worse but very difficult endgame to save his game against Lu Shanglei. Jones' reward was to qualify for the Masters group in 2017. Markus Ragger missed out as although he scored the same as Jones he lost to him in their individual encounter.

Final Round 13 Standings: 1st Wesley So 9pts, 2nd Carlsen 8pts, 3rd= Adhiban, Aronian, Wei Yi 7.5pts, 6th= Karjakin, Eljanov 7pts, 8th Giri 6.5pts, 9th= Harikrishna, Andreikin, Wojtaszek, Radoslaw 6pts, 12th Nepomniachtchi 5pts, 13th Rapport 4.5pts 14th Van Wely 3.5pts

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. So, Wesley g USA 2808 * ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 1 1 1 9 2887
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 ½ * ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ 0 1 8 2831
3. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 ½ ½ * ½ ½ 1 0 ½ 0 1 1 ½ 1 ½ 2815
4. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 ½ ½ ½ * ½ 0 1 1 ½ 0 ½ ½ 1 1 2805
5. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 ½ 0 ½ ½ * 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 1 1 1 2811
6. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 ½ ½ 0 1 0 * ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 7 2777
7. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 ½ 0 1 0 ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 7 2779
8. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ 2749
9. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 6 2721
10. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 ½ ½ 0 1 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ 6 2723
11. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 0 0 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ 1 6 2722
12. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 0 ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ 5 2662
13. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 1 0 0 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ 2644
14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 0 ½ 0 0 0 0 ½ 1 ½ 0 ½ ½ * 2580
Round 13 (January 29, 2017)
Carlsen, Magnus - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 53 C53 Giuoco Piano
Wei, Yi - Wojtaszek, Radoslaw 0-1 70 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Giri, Anish - Eljanov, Pavel ½-½ 63 E19 Queens Indian
Andreikin, Dmitry - Aronian, Levon 1-0 50 D11 Slav Defence
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - So, Wesley 0-1 28 A45 Trompowsky
Rapport, Richard - Adhiban, Baskaran 0-1 41 A45 Trompowsky
Van Wely, Loek - Harikrishna, Pentala 1-0 36 E04 Catalan
79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 * 1 0 1 ½ 0 1 ½ ½ 1 1 1 ½ 1 9 2728
2. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 0 * 1 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 1 1 9 2725
3. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 1 0 * 0 ½ 1 0 ½ 1 ½ 1 1 1 1 2697
4. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 0 0 1 * 1 1 ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 ½ ½ 8 2678
5. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 ½ ½ ½ 0 * 0 1 ½ 1 1 1 1 ½ ½ 8 2678
6. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 1 ½ 0 0 1 * 0 ½ ½ 1 ½ 1 1 1 8 2674
7. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 0 ½ 1 ½ 0 1 * ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 1 2650
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ ½ ½ 0 1 1 7 2620
9. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 ½ ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ * ½ 1 ½ 1 1 7 2617
10. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 0 ½ ½ ½ 0 0 ½ ½ ½ * 0 ½ 1 1 2534
11. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 0 0 0 0 0 ½ ½ ½ 0 1 * 0 1 1 2489
12. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 0 0 0 0 0 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 * 0 ½ 4 2450
13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 ½ 0 0 ½ ½ 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 * 1 2427
14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 0 0 0 ½ ½ 0 0 0 0 0 0 ½ 0 * 2273
Round 13 (January 29, 2017)
Xiong, Jeffery - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 37 B54 Sicilian Rauzer
Hansen, Eric - Smirin, Ilia 1-0 26 B42 Sicilian Paulsen
Lu, Shanglei - Jones, Gawain C B ½-½ 64 C50 Giuoco Piano
L'Ami, Erwin - Ragger, Markus ½-½ 34 D80 Gruenfeld 4.Bg5
Dobrov, Vladimir - Guramishvili, Sopiko 1-0 54 D43 Anti-Meran Gambit
Van Foreest, Jorden - Grandelius, Nils ½-½ 78 A45 Trompowsky
Lei, Tingjie - Tari, Aryan 0-1 29 E01 Catalan

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1159 23td January 2017 - 2198 games

Read TWIC 1159

Download TWIC 1159 PGN

Download TWIC 1159 ChessBase

.