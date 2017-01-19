Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Home » Chess News » Events » 79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 » Wesley So takes the lead in the Tata Steel Masters after round 5

79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (5)

Wesley So takes the lead in the Tata Steel Masters after round 5

Mark Crowther - Thursday 19th January 2017

Pentala Harikrishna was beaten by Wesley So in Round 5. Photo ©

Pentala Harikrishna was beaten by Wesley So in Round 5. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Wesley So beat Pentala Harikrishna to move into sole lead in the Tata Steel Masters. So seemed to know the opening better than Harikrishna and got a large advantage (21.Nd7) before allowing his opponent into the game again. 28...Nb4? (28...Ne5) seemed to be Harikrishna's losing blunder in time trouble.

Leader Pavel Eljanov seemed to overestimate his position and from around move 25 Levon Aronian gradually took over control and forced resignation on move 37.

Magnus Carlsen was given a hard time by Ian Nepomniachtchi in an English Opening after the world champion was forced to give up a pawn. However Carlsen played accurately to hold the draw leaving Nepomniachtchi slightly disappointed after the game.

Sergey Karjakin played one of his worst games in a while with white against Baskaran Adhiban who played the French for the first time. Very well prepared and bold play from Adhiban won a pawn and Karjakin gave up another before his position collapsed. Loek van Wely was left adrift at the bottom of the field after another loss, this time against Radoslaw Wojtaszek. Anish Giri was given a pawn by Wei Yi and looked to be pressing for a win but the Chinese player handled the complications extremely well to hold a draw. Almost certainly Dmitry Andreikin missed a win against Richard Rapport after obtaining a nice enduring advantage from the opening but he could not convert.

Round 5 Standings: 1st Wesley So 4pts, 2nd Carlsen, Eljanov 3.5pts, 4th Aronian, 3pts, 5th Giri, Harikrishna, Andreikin, Wei Yi, Karjakin, Wojtaszek 2.5pts, 11th Nepomniachtchi, Adhiban 2pts, 13th Rapport 1.5pts, 14th Van Wely 0.5pts

Round 6 pairings 12:30pm UK time Friday 20th January 2016: Aronian-Carlsen, M. Giri-Nepomniachtchi, I. Rapport-Wei Yi, Van Wely-Andreikin, Harikrishna-Wojtaszek, Adhiban-So, Eljanov-Karjakin.

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. So, Wesley g USA 2808 * ½ . . ½ 1 . . . . . . 1 1 4 2995
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 ½ * . . . . ½ 1 . 1 ½ . . . 2902
3. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 . . * 0 . ½ . . . . . 1 1 1 2868
4. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 . . 1 * . ½ . ½ . . ½ ½ . . 3 2801
5. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 ½ . . . * . ½ ½ ½ ½ . . . . 2757
6. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 0 . ½ ½ . * . . ½ . . 1 . . 2756
7. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . ½ . . ½ . * ½ . . ½ . ½ . 2757
8. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . 0 . ½ ½ . ½ * . . 1 . . . 2779
9. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 . . . . ½ ½ . . * . . 0 ½ 1 2717
10. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 . 0 . . ½ . . . . * ½ . ½ 1 2755
11. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . ½ . ½ . . ½ 0 . ½ * . . . 2 2690
12. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 . . 0 ½ . 0 . . 1 . . * . ½ 2 2684
13. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 . 0 . . . ½ . ½ ½ . . * . 2617
14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 . 0 . . . . . 0 0 . ½ . * ½ 2384
Round 5 (January 19, 2017)
So, Wesley - Harikrishna, Pentala 1-0 48 A05 Various
Eljanov, Pavel - Aronian, Levon 0-1 37 A14 Reti Opening
Andreikin, Dmitry - Rapport, Richard ½-½ 55 C55 Two Knights Defence
Wei, Yi - Giri, Anish ½-½ 43 B18 Caro Kann
Karjakin, Sergey - Adhiban, Baskaran 0-1 31 C11 French Defence
Wojtaszek, Radoslaw - Van Wely, Loek 1-0 46 E60 King's Indian without Nc3
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 28 A21 English Opening
79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 * . 1 . ½ . . 1 . 1 . . 1 . 2935
2. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 . * . 1 1 ½ . . . ½ . . . 1 4 2797
3. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 0 . * . . 1 ½ . 1 . . . 1 . 2753
4. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 . 0 . * . ½ . . . . 1 1 . 1 2723
5. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 ½ 0 . . * . . . . . 1 1 . ½ 3 2657
6. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 . ½ 0 ½ . * ½ . . . . . . 1 2594
7. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . . ½ . . ½ * ½ 0 . . . 1 . 2598
8. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 0 . . . . . ½ * 1 . ½ ½ . . 2621
9. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 . . 0 . . . 1 0 * 1 . . 0 . 2 2496
10. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 0 ½ . . . . . . 0 * ½ 1 . . 2 2561
11. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 . . . 0 0 . . ½ . ½ * . . 1 2 2477
12. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 . . . 0 0 . . ½ . 0 . * 1 . 2420
13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 . 0 . . . 0 . 1 . . 0 * . 1 2397
14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 . 0 . 0 ½ 0 . . . . 0 . . * ½ 2268
Round 5 (January 19, 2017)
Ragger, Markus - Lu, Shanglei ½-½ 33 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Smirin, Ilia - Grandelius, Nils ½-½ 43 B84 Sicilian Scheveningen
Xiong, Jeffery - Lei, Tingjie 1-0 55 D11 Slav Defence
L'Ami, Erwin - Hansen, Eric ½-½ 37 D85 Gruenfeld Defence
Van Foreest, Jorden - Dobrov, Vladimir 1-0 59 B12 Caro Kann Advanced
Tari, Aryan - Guramishvili, Sopiko 1-0 65 B51 Sicilian Rossolimo
Bok, Benjamin - Jones, Gawain C B 0-1 57 E70 King's Indian Fianchetto

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1158 16th January 2017 - 2257 games

Read TWIC 1158

Download TWIC 1158 PGN

Download TWIC 1158 ChessBase

.