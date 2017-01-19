Pentala Harikrishna was beaten by Wesley So in Round 5. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Wesley So beat Pentala Harikrishna to move into sole lead in the Tata Steel Masters. So seemed to know the opening better than Harikrishna and got a large advantage (21.Nd7) before allowing his opponent into the game again. 28...Nb4? (28...Ne5) seemed to be Harikrishna's losing blunder in time trouble.

Leader Pavel Eljanov seemed to overestimate his position and from around move 25 Levon Aronian gradually took over control and forced resignation on move 37.

Magnus Carlsen was given a hard time by Ian Nepomniachtchi in an English Opening after the world champion was forced to give up a pawn. However Carlsen played accurately to hold the draw leaving Nepomniachtchi slightly disappointed after the game.

Sergey Karjakin played one of his worst games in a while with white against Baskaran Adhiban who played the French for the first time. Very well prepared and bold play from Adhiban won a pawn and Karjakin gave up another before his position collapsed. Loek van Wely was left adrift at the bottom of the field after another loss, this time against Radoslaw Wojtaszek. Anish Giri was given a pawn by Wei Yi and looked to be pressing for a win but the Chinese player handled the complications extremely well to hold a draw. Almost certainly Dmitry Andreikin missed a win against Richard Rapport after obtaining a nice enduring advantage from the opening but he could not convert.

Round 5 Standings: 1st Wesley So 4pts, 2nd Carlsen, Eljanov 3.5pts, 4th Aronian, 3pts, 5th Giri, Harikrishna, Andreikin, Wei Yi, Karjakin, Wojtaszek 2.5pts, 11th Nepomniachtchi, Adhiban 2pts, 13th Rapport 1.5pts, 14th Van Wely 0.5pts

Round 6 pairings 12:30pm UK time Friday 20th January 2016: Aronian-Carlsen, M. Giri-Nepomniachtchi, I. Rapport-Wei Yi, Van Wely-Andreikin, Harikrishna-Wojtaszek, Adhiban-So, Eljanov-Karjakin.