79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (6)

Wesley So retains the Tata Steel Masters lead after 6 rounds

Mark Crowther - Friday 20th January 2017

Magnus Carlsen held a draw as black against Levon Aronian. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Wesley So was surprised by a King's Gambit from Baskaran Adhiban and didn't manage the kind of advantage which some say black should achieve, the game was drawn in 39 moves.

Anish Giri won his first game of the event after finding two shock bishop pawn captures 17.Bxh6 won a pawn after Ian Nepomniachtchi missed a relatively straightforward tactic but in spite of this winning the game was problematic until Nepomniachtchi allowed 32.Bxa6 which decided the game.

Wei Yi beat Richard Rapport with the black pieces in an out and out tactical battle. 19.Nxg4 was recommended as keeping white's advantage, the played 19.Nc7 and 20.Bxb7 left Wei Yi with a winning position which he converted.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen again had to be accurate with the black pieces to hold an inferior position, this time against Levon Aronian. The draw hasn't been kind to Carlsen so far with tough opposition and 4 out of 6 games with black. The remainder of the event he will have more games with white than black and will play more of the tail-enders. He's still in good shape for a successful event.

Loek van Wely put an end to his four game losing run but in spite of a nearly winning opening advantage a series of errors left him struggling for the draw against Dmitry Andreikin but he fought well to hold. Pentala Harikrishna was winning against Radoslaw Wojtaszek but a series of errors left him even having to be accurate to hold the draw. Pavel Eljanov and Sergey Karjakin drew an interesting game where black had some advantage.

Round 6 standings: 1st Wesley So 4.5pts 2nd Carlsen, Eljanov 4pts 4th Aronian, Giri, Wei Yi 3.5pts 7th Harikrishna, Andreikin, Karjakin, Wojtaszek 3pts 11th Adhiban 2.5pts 12th Nepomniachtchi 2pts 13th Rapport 1.5pts 14th Van Wely 1pt

Round 7 pairings Saturday 21st January 2017 12:30pm UK time: Karjakin- Aronian, L. So-Eljanov, Wojtaszek-Adhiban, Andreikin-Harikrishna, Wei Yi-Van Wely, Nepomniachtchi-Rapport, Carlsen-Giri.

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. So, Wesley g USA 2808 * ½ . . ½ . 1 . . . ½ . 1 1 2931
2. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 ½ * . ½ . 1 . ½ . 1 . ½ . . 4 2882
3. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 . . * 0 . . ½ . ½ . 1 . 1 1 4 2855
4. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 . ½ 1 * . ½ ½ . . . ½ ½ . . 2804
5. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 ½ . . . * ½ . ½ ½ ½ . 1 . . 2815
6. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . 0 . ½ ½ * . ½ . . . 1 1 . 2823
7. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 0 . ½ ½ . . * . ½ ½ 1 . . . 3 2755
8. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . ½ . . ½ ½ . * . . . ½ ½ ½ 3 2747
9. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 . . ½ . ½ . ½ . * . 0 . ½ 1 3 2724
10. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 . 0 . . ½ . ½ . . * . ½ ½ 1 3 2757
11. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 ½ . 0 ½ . . 0 . 1 . * . . ½ 2707
12. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . ½ . ½ 0 0 . ½ . ½ . * . . 2 2639
13. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 . 0 . . 0 . ½ ½ ½ . . * . 2563
14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 . 0 . . . . ½ 0 0 ½ . . * 1 2474
Round 6 (January 20, 2017)
Eljanov, Pavel - Karjakin, Sergey ½-½ 35 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Aronian, Levon - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 30 D10 Slav Defence
Giri, Anish - Nepomniachtchi, Ian 1-0 33 B91 Sicilian Najdorf with 6.g3
Harikrishna, Pentala - Wojtaszek, Radoslaw ½-½ 67 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Adhiban, Baskaran - So, Wesley ½-½ 39 C33 Kings Bishops Gambit
Rapport, Richard - Wei, Yi 0-1 32 C42 Petroff's Defence
Van Wely, Loek - Andreikin, Dmitry ½-½ 60 E10 Blumenfeld Counter Gambit
79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 * 0 . ½ 1 1 . . . 1 . . 1 . 2778
2. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 1 * 0 . . . ½ . 1 . 1 . . 1 2787
3. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 . 1 * 1 . . ½ . 0 ½ . . . 1 4 2687
4. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 ½ . 0 * . . . . 1 . 1 1 . ½ 4 2714
5. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 0 . . . * 1 . ½ ½ . ½ 1 . . 2685
6. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 0 . . . 0 * 1 ½ . . . 1 1 . 2661
7. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 . ½ ½ . . 0 * ½ . . . . 1 1 2630
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . . . . ½ ½ ½ * . ½ . 0 1 . 3 2581
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 . 0 1 0 ½ . . . * ½ . . . 1 3 2569
10. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 0 . ½ . . . . ½ ½ * 1 0 . . 2571
11. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 . 0 . 0 ½ . . . . 0 * . 1 1 2479
12. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 . . . 0 0 0 . 1 . 1 . * 0 . 2 2450
13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 . . . . 0 0 0 . . 0 1 * . 1 2365
14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 . 0 0 ½ . . 0 . 0 . 0 . . * ½ 2228
Round 6 (January 20, 2017)
Jones, Gawain C B - Ragger, Markus 1-0 50 C45 Scotch Game
Smirin, Ilia - Tari, Aryan 0-1 31 B12 Caro Kann Advanced
Lu, Shanglei - Van Foreest, Jorden 1-0 42 B40 Sicilian Classical
Hansen, Eric - Xiong, Jeffery 1-0 42 B04 Alekhine's Defence
Grandelius, Nils - Lei, Tingjie 1-0 63 B18 Caro Kann
Dobrov, Vladimir - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 54 A83 Dutch Staunton Gambit
Guramishvili, Sopiko - Bok, Benjamin 0-1 22 C03 French Tarrasch

