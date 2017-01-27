Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Home » Chess News » Events » 79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 » Wesley So retains the lead in the Tata Steel Masters after 11 rounds

79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (11)

Wesley So retains the lead in the Tata Steel Masters after 11 rounds

Mark Crowther - Friday 27th January 2017

Sergey Karjakin was beaten by Wei Yi. Photo ©

Sergey Karjakin was beaten by Wei Yi. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

Wesley So had an easy draw with the black pieces to retain the lead in the Tata Steel Masters with two rounds to go. A struggling Dmitry Andreikin played a well known drawing variation as white and So probably wasn't averse to an easy day.

Wei Yi made a very sharp material grab against Sergey Karjakin which isn't supposed to be that threatening but Karjakin quickly went wrong (9...Nf6xe4 seems the more successful move) and Wei Yi was completely winning only a few moves later, finishing in 31 moves, and he moved into clear second half a point behind So. Wesley So has the white pieces in tomorrow's game against Wei Yi.

Defending champion Magnus Carlsen drew with Baskaran Adhiban who is having an excellent tournament. Adhiban continued his policy of well prepared unpredictability when he chose the Centre Counter. Carlsen played quietly initially but when he made a pawn grab a few moves later he had to face very dangerous attacking possibilities and this was at least not better for him. Carlsen's 34.Bd2 tried to keep some chances but if Adhiban had found the strong reply 34...Qg4 he would have had a winning position. He turned it down missing a Rook sacrifice and tried to set up Ne3 with 34...Qc6 but missing 35.Ne2 saving Carlsen. The game finished in a draw in 49 moves.

Anish Giri got a huge opening advantage against Pentala Harikrishna but lost control and in his opponents time trouble even gave him brief winning chances before the game was drawn. Richard Rapport got a very decent advantage with 1.b3 but went astay and was losing in a time scramble on the run up to first time control but the game finished in perpetual check instead. Radoslaw Wojtaszek had the advantage against Levon Aronian but allowed his opponent to escape with a draw. Pavel Eljanov couldn't make anything of an edge with black against Ian Nepomniachtchi.

After a slow start the talented Jeffrey Xiong leads the Challengers Group with 8/11 half a point clear of Markus Ragger and Gawain Jones.

Round 11 Standings: 1st Wesley So 7.5pts, 2nd Wei Yi 7pts, 3rd Aronian, Carlsen, Eljanov 6.5pts, 6th Adhiban, Karjakin 6pts, 8th Harikrishna, Giri 5.5pts, 10th Andreikin, Nepomniachtchi, Wojtaszek 4.5pts, 13th Rapport, 4pts, 14th Van Wely 2.5pts.

Round 12 pairings Saturday 28th January 2017 12:30pm UK time. Aronian- Van Wely, L. Harikrishna- Rapport, R. Adhiban- Giri, A. Eljanov- Carlsen, M. Karjakin- Nepomniachtchi, I. So-Wei Yi, Wojtaszek-Andreikin.

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. So, Wesley g USA 2808 * . ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ . 1 1 1 2881
2. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . * ½ 0 ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 . 1 1 7 2852
3. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 ½ ½ * ½ 1 ½ 0 ½ 1 . ½ ½ 1 . 2820
4. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 ½ 1 ½ * . ½ . ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 0 1 2804
5. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 ½ ½ 0 . * 1 ½ ½ . ½ ½ ½ 1 1 2805
6. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 ½ ½ ½ ½ 0 * 1 0 . 1 ½ 1 . ½ 6 2798
7. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 ½ 0 1 . ½ 0 * ½ ½ 1 . ½ ½ 1 6 2774
8. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ . . 2759
9. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 ½ ½ 0 ½ . . ½ ½ * ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 2757
10. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 ½ ½ . ½ ½ 0 0 ½ ½ * ½ . ½ ½ 2685
11. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ . ½ 0 ½ * ½ ½ ½ 2676
12. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 0 . ½ 0 ½ 0 ½ ½ ½ . ½ * ½ 1 2691
13. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 0 0 1 0 . ½ . ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ 4 2661
14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 0 . 0 0 ½ 0 . ½ ½ ½ 0 ½ * 2541
Round 11 (January 27, 2017)
Wei, Yi - Karjakin, Sergey 1-0 31 C65 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Carlsen, Magnus - Adhiban, Baskaran ½-½ 49 B01 Centre Counter
Giri, Anish - Harikrishna, Pentala ½-½ 36 A34 English Symmetrical
Andreikin, Dmitry - So, Wesley ½-½ 25 C67 Ruy Lopez Berlin
Nepomniachtchi, Ian - Eljanov, Pavel ½-½ 53 A45 Trompowsky
Wojtaszek, Radoslaw - Aronian, Levon ½-½ 56 D19 Slav Defence
Rapport, Richard - Van Wely, Loek ½-½ 39 A01 Larsen Opening
79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 * 0 1 1 0 1 ½ ½ . . 1 1 1 1 8 2760
2. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 1 * 0 ½ 1 ½ ½ . ½ ½ 1 . 1 1 2713
3. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 0 1 * 0 1 ½ . ½ 1 1 . 1 ½ 1 2725
4. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 0 ½ 1 * . ½ 1 ½ 0 1 ½ 1 . 1 7 2698
5. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 1 0 0 . * ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 1 ½ . 2670
6. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ * . ½ ½ ½ 1 . 1 1 2649
7. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 ½ ½ . 0 0 . * ½ 1 1 1 1 ½ ½ 2644
8. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 ½ . ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ . ½ 0 1 1 6 2616
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 . ½ 0 1 ½ ½ 0 ½ * ½ ½ ½ . 1 2598
10. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 . ½ 0 0 ½ ½ 0 . ½ * 0 ½ 1 1 2518
11. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 0 0 . ½ 0 0 0 ½ ½ 1 * 0 1 . 2481
12. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 0 . 0 0 0 . 0 1 ½ ½ 1 * 0 ½ 2444
13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 0 ½ . ½ 0 ½ 0 . 0 0 1 * 1 2465
14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 0 0 0 0 . 0 ½ 0 0 0 . ½ 0 * 1 2237
Round 11 (January 27, 2017)
Xiong, Jeffery - Smirin, Ilia 1-0 49 E60 King's Indian without Nc3
Ragger, Markus - Grandelius, Nils ½-½ 130 C88 Ruy Lopez Closed
Hansen, Eric - Jones, Gawain C B 0-1 62 C78 Ruy Lopez Moeller Defence
L'Ami, Erwin - Tari, Aryan ½-½ 33 D85 Gruenfeld Defence
Dobrov, Vladimir - Lu, Shanglei 0-1 39 A04 Dutch System
Van Foreest, Jorden - Bok, Benjamin ½-½ 25 C44 Scotch Gambit
Lei, Tingjie - Guramishvili, Sopiko 1-0 35 E73 King's Indian Averbakh

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1159 23td January 2017 - 2198 games

Read TWIC 1159

Download TWIC 1159 PGN

Download TWIC 1159 ChessBase

.