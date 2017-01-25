Chess24 Jan Nimzo

Home » Chess News » Events » 79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 » Wesley So leads the Tata Steel Masters by a point after 10 rounds

79th Tata Steel Masters 2017 (10)

Wesley So leads the Tata Steel Masters by a point after 10 rounds

Mark Crowther - Wednesday 25th January 2017

Radoslaw Wojtaszek was beaten by the leader Wesley So. Photo ©

Radoslaw Wojtaszek was beaten by the leader Wesley So. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

A well prepared Wesley So defeated Radoslaw Wojtaszek in a Catalan with ruthless efficiency. After 20...Rfd8?! So was much better and certainly after 24...Nd7 he was just winning and blitzed out the final winning moves. This left So a point clear with just three rounds to go.

Magnus Carlsen tried to push a little as black against Pentala Harikrishna but it even looked a little risky and the game was drawn after 36 moves. Maybe 20...Kh7 was inaccurate and he should have tried 20...Bxf5.

Levon Aronian blew away Richard Rapport after the latter was somewhat inaccurate in the opening Aronian felt an all out sacrifical assault was called for and he won quickly in 28 moves.

Baskaran Adhiban continued his impressive play and preparation against Ian Nepomniachtchi forcing his opponent to work very hard but in the end had to settle for a draw.

Sergey Karjakin took his time but eventually converted a winning advantage against Dmitry Andreikin to join a big group on 6 points. Pavel Eljanov survived a lost position against Wei Yi (computers suggest 37...f5 followed by f4 opening up his king) to draw in 55 moves. Loek van Wely kept things solid against Anish Giri's Semi-Slav and the game was drawn.

Round 10 standings: 1st Wesley So 7pts 2nd Aronian, Carlsen, Karjakin, Eljanov, Wei Yi 6pts 7th Adhiban 5.5pts 8th Harikrishna, Giri, 5pts 10th Andreikin, Nepomniachtchi, Wojtaszek 4pts 13th Rapport 3.5pts 14th Van Wely 2pts

Rest day Thursday 26th January 2017.

Round 11 pairings Friday 27th January 2017. 12:30pm UK time Wojtaszek-Aronian, Andreikin-So, Wei Yi-Karjakin, Nepomniachtchi-Eljanov, Carlsen-Adhiban, Giri-Harikrishna, Rapport-Van Wely.

79th Tata Steel GpA Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XXI (2751)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. So, Wesley g USA 2808 * ½ ½ ½ ½ . ½ 1 ½ . . 1 1 1 7 2898
2. Aronian, Levon g ARM 2780 ½ * ½ 0 1 ½ ½ ½ 1 . ½ . 1 . 6 2827
3. Carlsen, Magnus g NOR 2840 ½ ½ * . . 1 . ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 0 1 6 2820
4. Karjakin, Sergey g RUS 2785 ½ 1 . * ½ . 0 ½ ½ 1 . ½ ½ 1 6 2813
5. Eljanov, Pavel g UKR 2755 ½ 0 . ½ * ½ 1 ½ . ½ . ½ 1 1 6 2810
6. Wei, Yi g CHN 2706 . ½ 0 . ½ * ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 . 1 1 6 2818
7. Adhiban, Baskaran g IND 2653 ½ ½ . 1 0 ½ * 0 . 1 ½ 1 . ½ 2790
8. Harikrishna, Pentala g IND 2766 0 ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ 1 * . ½ ½ ½ . . 5 2758
9. Giri, Anish g NED 2773 ½ 0 ½ ½ . ½ . . * ½ 1 ½ ½ ½ 5 2756
10. Andreikin, Dmitry g RUS 2736 . . ½ 0 ½ ½ 0 ½ ½ * ½ . ½ ½ 4 2672
11. Nepomniachtchi, Ian g RUS 2767 . ½ ½ . . 0 ½ ½ 0 ½ * ½ ½ ½ 4 2668
12. Wojtaszek, Radoslaw g POL 2750 0 . 0 ½ ½ . 0 ½ ½ . ½ * ½ 1 4 2682
13. Rapport, Richard g HUN 2702 0 0 1 ½ 0 0 . . ½ ½ ½ ½ * . 2660
14. Van Wely, Loek g NED 2695 0 . 0 0 0 0 ½ . ½ ½ ½ 0 . * 2 2517
Round 10 (January 25, 2017)
So, Wesley - Wojtaszek, Radoslaw 1-0 34 E06 Catalan
Aronian, Levon - Rapport, Richard 1-0 28 E18 Queens Indian
Karjakin, Sergey - Andreikin, Dmitry 1-0 61 C50 Giuoco Piano
Eljanov, Pavel - Wei, Yi ½-½ 55 A13 Reti Opening
Adhiban, Baskaran - Nepomniachtchi, Ian ½-½ 45 B96 Sicilian Najdorf
Harikrishna, Pentala - Carlsen, Magnus ½-½ 37 C48 Four Knights Rubinstein
Van Wely, Loek - Giri, Anish ½-½ 31 D43 Anti-Meran Gambit
79th Tata Steel GpB Wijk aan Zee (NED), 13-29 i 2017 cat. XIV (2593)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4
1. Ragger, Markus g AUT 2697 * ½ 1 1 0 . . ½ ½ ½ 1 . 1 1 7 2723
2. Smirin, Ilia g ISR 2667 ½ * . . 1 ½ ½ 1 0 1 ½ 1 . 1 7 2738
3. Xiong, Jeffery g USA 2667 0 . * 0 1 1 ½ ½ . . 1 1 1 1 7 2726
4. Hansen, Eric g CAN 2603 0 . 1 * . ½ ½ 1 ½ ½ 1 1 ½ . 2709
5. Jones, Gawain C B g ENG 2665 1 0 0 . * ½ ½ . 1 1 . 1 ½ 1 2701
6. Grandelius, Nils g SWE 2642 . ½ 0 ½ ½ * ½ . ½ ½ 1 . 1 1 6 2645
7. L'Ami, Erwin g NED 2605 . ½ ½ ½ ½ ½ * ½ . . ½ 0 1 1 2616
8. Lu, Shanglei g CHN 2612 ½ 0 ½ 0 . . ½ * 1 1 . 1 ½ ½ 2624
9. Tari, Aryan g NOR 2584 ½ 1 . ½ 0 ½ . 0 * ½ ½ ½ . 1 5 2597
10. Bok, Benjamin g NED 2608 ½ 0 . ½ 0 ½ . 0 ½ * 0 . 1 1 4 2508
11. Dobrov, Vladimir g RUS 2499 0 ½ 0 0 . 0 ½ . ½ 1 * 0 1 . 2505
12. Van Foreest, Jorden g NED 2612 . 0 0 0 0 . 1 0 ½ . 1 * 0 ½ 3 2424
13. Lei, Tingjie wg CHN 2467 0 . 0 ½ ½ 0 0 ½ . 0 0 1 * . 2428
14. Guramishvili, Sopiko m GEO 2370 0 0 0 . 0 0 0 ½ 0 0 . ½ . * 1 2269
Round 10 (January 25, 2017)
Smirin, Ilia - L'Ami, Erwin ½-½ 31 C91 Ruy Lopez
Jones, Gawain C B - Lei, Tingjie ½-½ 120 C07 French Tarrasch
Grandelius, Nils - Dobrov, Vladimir 1-0 31 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation
Lu, Shanglei - Hansen, Eric 0-1 20 A00 Irregular Openings
Tari, Aryan - Van Foreest, Jorden ½-½ 64 B47 Sicilian Paulsen
Bok, Benjamin - Ragger, Markus ½-½ 30 C50 Giuoco Piano
Guramishvili, Sopiko - Xiong, Jeffery 0-1 40 B90 Sicilian Najdorf Variation

View the games on this Page

Download the PGN from this page

vs

NIC Magazine 8 2016

Chess and Bridge Gelfand 2 Book

Chess.com Titled Tuesday

ChessBase 14 Ad 7

American Chess Magazine

Dover 1 Endgame Study

Ginger GM - Chess Grandmaster Simon Williams

Contact Mark Crowther (TWIC) if you wish to advertise here.

The Week in Chess Magazine

Send a £30 donation via Paypal and contact me via email (Email Mark Crowther - mdcrowth@btinternet.com) I'll send you an address for a cbv file of my personal copy of every issue of the games in one database. Over 1.6 million games.

Read about 20 years of TWIC.

TWIC 1159 23td January 2017 - 2198 games

Read TWIC 1159

Download TWIC 1159 PGN

Download TWIC 1159 ChessBase

.