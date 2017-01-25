Radoslaw Wojtaszek was beaten by the leader Wesley So. Photo © | http://www.tatasteelchess.com/

A well prepared Wesley So defeated Radoslaw Wojtaszek in a Catalan with ruthless efficiency. After 20...Rfd8?! So was much better and certainly after 24...Nd7 he was just winning and blitzed out the final winning moves. This left So a point clear with just three rounds to go.

Magnus Carlsen tried to push a little as black against Pentala Harikrishna but it even looked a little risky and the game was drawn after 36 moves. Maybe 20...Kh7 was inaccurate and he should have tried 20...Bxf5.

Levon Aronian blew away Richard Rapport after the latter was somewhat inaccurate in the opening Aronian felt an all out sacrifical assault was called for and he won quickly in 28 moves.

Baskaran Adhiban continued his impressive play and preparation against Ian Nepomniachtchi forcing his opponent to work very hard but in the end had to settle for a draw.

Sergey Karjakin took his time but eventually converted a winning advantage against Dmitry Andreikin to join a big group on 6 points. Pavel Eljanov survived a lost position against Wei Yi (computers suggest 37...f5 followed by f4 opening up his king) to draw in 55 moves. Loek van Wely kept things solid against Anish Giri's Semi-Slav and the game was drawn.

Round 10 standings: 1st Wesley So 7pts 2nd Aronian, Carlsen, Karjakin, Eljanov, Wei Yi 6pts 7th Adhiban 5.5pts 8th Harikrishna, Giri, 5pts 10th Andreikin, Nepomniachtchi, Wojtaszek 4pts 13th Rapport 3.5pts 14th Van Wely 2pts

Rest day Thursday 26th January 2017.

Round 11 pairings Friday 27th January 2017. 12:30pm UK time Wojtaszek-Aronian, Andreikin-So, Wei Yi-Karjakin, Nepomniachtchi-Eljanov, Carlsen-Adhiban, Giri-Harikrishna, Rapport-Van Wely.