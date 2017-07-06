Chess24 Jan London

30th Leon Chess 2017 (Games and Results)

30th Leon Chess 2017

Mark Crowther - Thursday 6th July 2017

The 30th Leon Chess tournament takes place 6th to 10th July 2017. Knockout rapid event with Viswanathan Anand, Wesley So, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Jaime Santos.

30th Leon Chess 2017 (Leon ESP)
Thu 6th Jul 2017 - Mon 10th Jul 2017 - Official Site - Live

30th Leon GM 2017 (4 players 2 Rds KO Indiv TC:20m+10spm(1))

Leon Rapid Open 2017 (8 Rds Swiss Indiv TC:15m+10spm)

30th Leon GM 2017 (4 players 2 Rds KO Indiv TC: 20m+10spm(1))

Leon Rapid Open 2017 (8 Rds Swiss Indiv TC: 15m+10spm)

.