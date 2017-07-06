30th Leon Chess 2017 (Games and Results)
30th Leon Chess 2017
Mark Crowther - Thursday 6th July 2017
The 30th Leon Chess tournament takes place 6th to 10th July 2017. Knockout rapid event with Viswanathan Anand, Wesley So, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Jaime Santos.
30th Leon Chess 2017 (Leon ESP)
Thu 6th Jul 2017 - Mon 10th Jul 2017 - Official Site - Live
