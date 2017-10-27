Chess24 Sopiko Scotch

Mark Crowther - Friday 27th October 2017

The 21st European Team Championship takes place in Hersonissos, Greece 28th October to 7th Nov 2017. Leading players: Aronian, Mamedyarov, Grischuk, Giri, Radjabov, Gelfand, Wojtaszek, Nepomniachtchi, Matlakov, Vitiugov, Adams, Navara, Eljanov, Almasi, Duda, Jobava, Naiditsch, Rodshtein, Howell, Short, Kryvoruchko, Kuzubov, Ponomariov, Rapport, Sutovsky, Leko, Mamedov etc

Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoTeamFEDGms+-=TB1TB2TB3
119Greece 1GRE110020.04.0
220RomaniaROU110020.04.0
33UkraineUKR110020.03.5
411Czech RepublicCZE110020.03.5
512FranceFRA110020.03.5
616BelarusBLR110020.03.5
717SerbiaSRB110020.03.5
818TurkeyTUR110020.03.5
96ArmeniaARM110020.03.0
107HungaryHUN110020.03.0
1110NetherlandsNED110020.03.0
1213GeorgiaGEO110020.03.0
1315SpainESP110020.03.0
141RussiaRUS110020.02.5
1514CroatiaCRO110020.02.5
1622ItalyITA110020.02.5
174EnglandENG100110.02.0
185IsraelISR100110.02.0
198PolandPOL100110.02.0
209GermanyGER100110.02.0
2124MoldovaMDA100110.02.0
2225NorwayNOR100110.02.0
2328SlovakiaSVK100110.02.0
2429Greece 2GRE100110.02.0
252AzerbaijanAZE101000.01.5
2621SloveniaSLO101000.01.5
2734PortugalPOR101000.01.5
2826SwitzerlandSUI101000.01.0
2927IcelandISL101000.01.0
3030MontenegroMNE101000.01.0
3133FYROMMKD101000.01.0
3235Faroe IslandsFAI101000.01.0
3323AustriaAUT101000.00.5
3431DenmarkDEN101000.00.5
3532FinlandFIN101000.00.5
3636BelgiumBEL101000.00.5
3737AlbaniaALB101000.00.5
3838Kosovo*KOS101000.00.5
3939Greece - CreteGRE101000.00.0
4040ScotlandSCO101000.00.0
40 teams

Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
RkSNoTeamFEDGms+-=TB1TB2TB3
115ItalyITA110020.04.0
216Czech RepublicCZE110020.04.0
36FranceFRA110020.03.5
411ArmeniaARM110020.03.5
55GermanyGER110020.03.0
67HungaryHUN110020.03.0
79RomaniaROU110020.03.0
810TurkeyTUR110020.03.0
913IsraelISR110020.03.0
101RussiaRUS110020.02.5
112GeorgiaGEO110020.02.5
123UkraineUKR110020.02.5
134PolandPOL110020.02.5
148AzerbaijanAZE110020.02.5
1512SpainESP110020.02.5
1614NetherlandsNED110020.02.5
1717Greece 1GRE101000.01.5
1818BelarusBLR101000.01.5
1919SerbiaSRB101000.01.5
2020SloveniaSLO101000.01.5
2124LithuaniaLTU101000.01.5
2228NorwayNOR101000.01.5
2330FYROMMKD101000.01.5
2421SlovakiaSVK101000.01.0
2523EnglandENG101000.01.0
2625AustriaAUT101000.01.0
2726SwitzerlandSUI101000.01.0
2829BelgiumBEL101000.01.0
2922CroatiaCRO101000.00.5
3027Greece 2GRE101000.00.5
3131MontenegroMNE101000.00.0
3232FinlandFIN101000.00.0
32 teams

