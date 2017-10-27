21st European Teams 2017 (Games and Results)
21st European Teams 2017
Mark Crowther - Friday 27th October 2017
The 21st European Team Championship takes place in Hersonissos, Greece 28th October to 7th Nov 2017. Leading players: Aronian, Mamedyarov, Grischuk, Giri, Radjabov, Gelfand, Wojtaszek, Nepomniachtchi, Matlakov, Vitiugov, Adams, Navara, Eljanov, Almasi, Duda, Jobava, Naiditsch, Rodshtein, Howell, Short, Kryvoruchko, Kuzubov, Ponomariov, Rapport, Sutovsky, Leko, Mamedov etc
21st European Teams 2017 (Hersonissos GRE)
Fri 27th Oct 2017 - Tue 7th Nov 2017 - Official Site - Results
21st European Teams (9 Rds Swiss Team TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Open Games | Live Open
21st European Teams Women (9 Rds Swiss Team TC:90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Women Games | Women Live
21st European Teams (9 Rds Swiss Team TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Open Games
| 21st European Teams Hersonissos GRE Fri 27th Oct 2017 - Tue 7th Nov 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Team
|FED
|Gms
|+
|-
|=
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|19
|Greece 1
|GRE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|4.0
|2
|20
|Romania
|ROU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|4.0
|3
|3
|Ukraine
|UKR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|4
|11
|Czech Republic
|CZE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|5
|12
|France
|FRA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|6
|16
|Belarus
|BLR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|7
|17
|Serbia
|SRB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|8
|18
|Turkey
|TUR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|9
|6
|Armenia
|ARM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|10
|7
|Hungary
|HUN
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|11
|10
|Netherlands
|NED
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|12
|13
|Georgia
|GEO
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|13
|15
|Spain
|ESP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|14
|1
|Russia
|RUS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|15
|14
|Croatia
|CRO
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|16
|22
|Italy
|ITA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|17
|4
|England
|ENG
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|18
|5
|Israel
|ISR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|19
|8
|Poland
|POL
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|20
|9
|Germany
|GER
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|21
|24
|Moldova
|MDA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|22
|25
|Norway
|NOR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|23
|28
|Slovakia
|SVK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|24
|29
|Greece 2
|GRE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|2.0
|25
|2
|Azerbaijan
|AZE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|26
|21
|Slovenia
|SLO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|27
|34
|Portugal
|POR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|28
|26
|Switzerland
|SUI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|29
|27
|Iceland
|ISL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|30
|30
|Montenegro
|MNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|31
|33
|FYROM
|MKD
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|32
|35
|Faroe Islands
|FAI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|33
|23
|Austria
|AUT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|34
|31
|Denmark
|DEN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|35
|32
|Finland
|FIN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|36
|36
|Belgium
|BEL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|37
|37
|Albania
|ALB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|38
|38
|Kosovo*
|KOS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|39
|39
|Greece - Crete
|GRE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|40
|40
|Scotland
|SCO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|40 teams
21st European Teams Women (9 Rds Swiss Team TC: 90m:30m+30spm(1)) - Games in PGN: Women Games
| 21st European Teams Women Hersonissos GRE Fri 27th Oct 2017 - Tue 7th Nov 2017
Leading Round 1 (of 9) Standings:
|Rk
|SNo
|Team
|FED
|Gms
|+
|-
|=
|TB1
|TB2
|TB3
|1
|15
|Italy
|ITA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|4.0
|2
|16
|Czech Republic
|CZE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|4.0
|3
|6
|France
|FRA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|4
|11
|Armenia
|ARM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.5
|5
|5
|Germany
|GER
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|6
|7
|Hungary
|HUN
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|7
|9
|Romania
|ROU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|8
|10
|Turkey
|TUR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|9
|13
|Israel
|ISR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|3.0
|10
|1
|Russia
|RUS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|11
|2
|Georgia
|GEO
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|12
|3
|Ukraine
|UKR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|13
|4
|Poland
|POL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|14
|8
|Azerbaijan
|AZE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|15
|12
|Spain
|ESP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|16
|14
|Netherlands
|NED
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.0
|2.5
|17
|17
|Greece 1
|GRE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|18
|18
|Belarus
|BLR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|19
|19
|Serbia
|SRB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|20
|20
|Slovenia
|SLO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|21
|24
|Lithuania
|LTU
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|22
|28
|Norway
|NOR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|23
|30
|FYROM
|MKD
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.5
|24
|21
|Slovakia
|SVK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|25
|23
|England
|ENG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|26
|25
|Austria
|AUT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|27
|26
|Switzerland
|SUI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|28
|29
|Belgium
|BEL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1.0
|29
|22
|Croatia
|CRO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|30
|27
|Greece 2
|GRE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|31
|31
|Montenegro
|MNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|32
|32
|Finland
|FIN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|32 teams
